Superintendent’s place of work offers meal selections subsequent faculty closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – As of Wednesday, school is out right up until April 14th. That will depart hundreds of pupils home and mothers and fathers scrambling to determine out their up coming shift.

“It’s heading to be hectic with all these young children remaining out of university,” mentioned Teresa Jenkins, dad or mum.

1000’s of Kern County college students will shortly be out of college and at house for the up coming few months.

“It’s a minute by moment condition and we are operating to produce details as quickly as probable,” claimed Mary Barlow, Kern County superintendent of educational facilities.

The announcement was built late Sunday night.

“They’re undertaking what they have to do, what’s ideal for the people,” mentioned Yolanda Clark, parent.

Most mom and dad we talked to say they are geared up.

“I’m retired and I’ll continue on looking at them as extensive as my granddaughter is working,” claimed Clark.

“The more mature 1 possibly has to babysit the young types,” stated Daniel Loveless, mother or father.

But which is not the circumstance with all households, some families don’t have the assist. Governor Gavin Newsom issued a mandate on Friday inquiring college districts to arrange for the supervision of pupils throughout college hrs. The Kern Superintendent of Educational facilities claims they are presently working on creating a approach for that.

“What I can inform you is that we will require to put into practice social distancing which helps make it even much more hard. additionally, we will have to have personnel, volunteers ready to appear in,” stated Barlow.

And as considerably as meals..

“We do have a system in spot to be able to feed college students when university is out on Wednesday,” explained Chris Hall, assistant superintendent of colleges for Kern County. “It’s the identical system that lets us to feed universities through summer time split it is known as seamless summer season.”

The method extends through June 30 and will feed all kids 18 several years and more youthful. KCSOS claims they’re functioning on a strategy to have the food stuff shipped to students and also deliver their family members with a packaged food for household.

“Will it be fantastic?” explained Barlow. “Probably not at 1st, but the working day adhering to universities closing we’ll be providing food.”

According to KCSOS, Governor Newsom will be releasing new rules for colleges tomorrow. He knowledgeable all California superintendents of the information previously right now throughout a convention call.