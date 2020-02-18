[superior-more-than-enough:-the-diverse-means-to-use-ii-in-japanese]

While searching past November in Jimbocho, Tokyo’s popular bookstore district, I arrived throughout a facsimile edition of “The Background of Minimal Goody Two-Footwear.” 1st released in London in 1765, its Japanese title is “くつふたつの物語” (“Kutsu Futatsu no Monogatari,” “The Tale of [Mrs.] Two-Shoes”).

The ebook appeared 新品同様 (shinpin dōyō, as very good as new) and was deal-priced at only ¥500, so I snatched it up.

It’s intriguing that a children’s tale about a weak orphan girl named Margery Meanwell — who was praised for her honesty and advantage — came to be used as a modern-day-day sobriquet for somebody who is ostentatiously virtuous, to the stage of aggravation. Or, as defined in Japanese, その後、否定的な意味合いを持つようになった (sono ato, hitei-tekina imiai o motsu yō ni natta, afterward it came to have a destructive connotation).

The damaging equivalents of goody two-sneakers in Japanese might include things like いい子(善人)ぶるやつ (ii ko [zennin] buru yatsu, a individual who assumes an air of remaining good) or ごますり (gomasuri, an apple-polisher) or ご機嫌とり (go-kigen tori, a bootlicker).

Pointless to say, Japanese has innumerable strategies to convey “good,” the most acquainted of which are いい (ii) and 良い (yoi). My university’s Japanese-language textbook explained their major variation thusly: “Ii is the identical as yoi, but does not inflect.”

Let us look at some of all those inflections, starting up with 格好いい (kakkoii), which virtually indicates “good appearance” but is mixed in one adjective to indicate “cool.”

A professor mate recently requested me for guidance on his bilingual website. I provided a suggestion, and he favored it so a great deal he wrote, “完璧です。 感謝申し上げます” (“Kanpeki desu. Kansha mōshiagemasu,” “It’s great, you have my gratitude”).

Contemplating about it some more, I typed 追記 (tsuiki, an addition or “P.S.”) on the subject line and sent him a slight revision. He wrote back, “マーク様、よりかっこよくなりました” (“Māku-sama, yori kakkoyoku narimashita,” “Mark, it’s even superior than before”). Given that the kakkoii was followed by narimashita, he was obliged to use yoi in the adverbial kind, kakkoyoku.

To seize the numerous nuances of いい/良い, you will need to view for human body language or tone of voice. In conversational speech, いいですね (ii desu ne) with emphasis on the ne can be rendered as “that’s fantastic,” although a flatly intoned いいです (ii desu) without having a particle ending can be translated as “I’m superior, thank you,” that is, a polite refusal. Similarly for それでいいです (sore de ii desu, that’s Alright with me).

You can reveal your resolute stance in a debate by stating, for illustration, 結局大鵬は昭和の大横綱であって、それでよい (Kekkyoku Taihō wa Shōwa no ōyokozuna deatte, sore de yoi, Suffice to say, Taiho was a good grand champion of the Showa Period, and let us depart it at that), while it may well audio a little bit dated.

When English speakers commonly praise their pet’s habits with “good boy” or “good woman,” Japanese typically apply the gender-neutral 良い子 (yoi ko, superior youngster) for the same reason. On social media internet sites like Twitter, いいね (ii ne) is utilised to signify likes.

To form the detrimental, 良い inflects to 良くない (yokunai, not very good). And due to the fact いい lacks a past sort, the way to categorical pleasure that something turned out nicely is expressed by expressing, 良かった (yokatta, that was fantastic). For the conditional, you may possibly say もしよければ (moshi yokereba, if it’s all suitable with you). You can elevate this to もしよろしければ (moshi yoroshikereba), if you want to be extra well mannered.

In a fashion not compared with English, Japanese also takes advantage of “good” to convey excellent riddance. 1 way is いい厄介払いができた (ii yakkai barai ga dekita, [we are] effectively rid of a nuisance) the other, いい気味だ (ii kimi da, it is a very good emotion) is a bit destructive, reflecting the sense of schadenfreude at the fate of a person who acquired what they deserved.

One particular peculiar idiom I recently encountered is 虫がいい (mushi ga ii), which actually implies “the insect is very good,” but is applied to suggest selfishness. For occasion, 虫が良すぎる (mushi ga yosugiru) — the insect is much too good — is reported to tell somebody they are asking for much too a great deal or using a little something for granted.

A slightly archaic kind of 良い that hasn’t disappeared pretty still is 良き (yoki), which when put both just before or after a noun bestows it with an attribute of goodness, these kinds of as 良き思い出 (yoki omoide, superior recollections), 良き友 (yoki tomo, a superior good friend) or 良き教え (yoki oshie, great teachings). Yoki also finds its way into Showa Era (1926-89) phrases like 良きにつけ悪しきにつけ (yoki ni tsuke ashiki ni tsuke, for improved or worse).

A different kind is 良し (yoshi), as in 良しとする (yoshi to suru, to be agreeable) and その良し悪し (sono yoshi ashi, a thing’s merits and demerits). I was offered to remember the well-liked vocalist who adopted a clever phase title 吉幾三 (Yoshi Ikuzo). Both Yoshi and Ikuzo can be employed as names, but this singer combines the two so that it normally takes on the which means, “よし、行くぞ！” (“All correct, let’s go!”)