[superior-school-boys-basketball-preview-and-predictions]

Lynn English and Lowell have been the leading canines of high school basketball all time extensive.

If variety holds genuine, the two will have a possibility to settle the dilemma of who is certainly the No. 1 group in Jap Mass. on the courtroom in two months. Defending point out champion Lynn English and undefeated Lowell are on reverse sides of the Division 1 North bracket, though the highway to the sectional closing will not be effortless.

Lowell may well perfectly again searching at a achievable quarterfinal tilt with Merrimack Valley Conference rival Central Catholic, when Cambridge and Everett lurk in the prime facet of the attract. Lynn English could attract a pretty perilous second-round tilt from the winner of the Lawrence-Andover tilt, although Waltham turned in its best period in several years and shouldn’t be ignored.

In Div.1 South, Mansfield is on the lookout to get again to get to the TD Backyard driving a good commencing device. The higher fifty percent of its attract isn’t uncomplicated as Attleboro, Brookline, Needham and Newton North are all hazardous.

Liked the way BC Large performed down the stretch, however the Eagles could encounter archrival Catholic Memorial in the quarters. Brockton has the talent to crack as a result of, but the Boxers have been inconsistent at times.

Belmont captured the Div. two North title past calendar year and has ample left in the tank to get back again there. Middlesex League rival Burlington experienced its greatest seasons in ages, when Wakefield and Winchester have had its times.

Latin Academy received 19 online games and created it to the Boston City League finals, so the Dragons have tasted success. Major-seed Beverly’s only losses have arrive to Lowell and Lynn English, though Malden Catholic is a group no just one is relishing assembly up with.

Tech Boston will be searching for a a few-peat in Div. two, but will not come across it effortless in the South. The Bears drew a pretty perilous opening round foe in Boston City League rival New Mission in the opening spherical, then perhaps a 20-gain Westwood group in the quarters.

Whitman-Hanson surely opened some eyes by knocking off Brockton and Mansfield in the closing week of the common period. Patriot League foe Scituate figures to be the key opposition in the higher 50 percent of the attract, even though Randolph could be a sleeper.

St. Mary’s enters the Div. 3 North tournament as the favorite, even though the Spartans have struggled in that purpose the earlier two a long time. Steve Harrington could have completed his very best coaching job to get 14 wins from an inexperienced Watertown squad.

Defending champion Dracut drew a talented Newburyport squad in the opener. The survivor of this activity could pretty perfectly wind up in the sectional finals.

Loads of teams are capable of winning Div. three South, a significantly cry from modern several years when there was no much more than two-3 legitimate contenders. Leading-seeded Rockland set with each other an outstanding 18-two year and has to be regarded one particular of the favorites.

Defending sectional Bishop Stang played its greatest ball down the extend, but did not get any favor with an opening round contest with Burke. South Coast Conference perennial electricity Wareham is another group worthy of viewing in this area alongside with Norton.

The Div. four North could very effectively be the Catholic Central League Invitational as Austin Prep, Lowell Catholic, Bishop Fenwick and Cristo Rey are really talented and possess the products to get to the TD Backyard garden. Manchester-Essex is just one team capable of cracking the Catholic school monopoly below.

Abington went on a unforgettable journey to the Div. four state closing previous 12 months and would enjoy nothing at all much better than a repeat overall performance. The Environmentally friendly Wave, having said that, did not get the best attract with Cohasset and Bishop Connolly lurking on the best facet of the attract. On the other side, Westport, Old Colony and West Bridgewater bare watching.

Danny V’s predictions

DIVISION 1 NORTH

CHAMP: Lynn English

RUNNER-UP: Lowell

SLEEPER: Waltham

Ideal Initial Round MATCHUP: Andover at Lawrence

Possible UPSET: Boston Latin around Chelsea

DIVISION two NORTH

CHAMP: Belmont

RUNNER-UP: Malden Catholic

SLEEPER: Winchester

Finest 1st Round MATCHUP: Somerville at Billerica

Probable UPSET: Wakefield over Gloucester

DIVISION 3 NORTH

CHAMP: St. Mary’s

RUNNER-UP: Newburyport

SLEEPER: Weston

Most effective Initially Round MATCHUP: Dracut at Newburyport

Probable UPSET: Weston more than Shawsheen

DIVISION 4 NORTH

CHAMP: Lowell Catholic

RUNNER-UP: Cristo Rey

SLEEPER: Bishop Fenwick

Greatest Initial Spherical MATCHUP: Mystic Valley at Lowell Catholic

Probable UPSET: Bishop Fenwick about Maimonides

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

CHAMP: Mansfield

RUNNER-UP: BC Significant

SLEEPER: Catholic Memorial

Greatest Initially Round MATCHUP: Newton South at Catholic Memorial

Achievable UPSET: Taunton about Marshfield

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

CHAMP: Whitman-Hanson

RUNNER-UP: Scituate

SLEEPER: Randolph

Ideal Initially Round MATCHUP: Tech Boston at New Mission

Achievable UPSET: North Quincy above Dighton-Rehoboth

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

CHAMP: Wareham

RUNNER-UP: Rockland

SLEEPER: Norwell

Most effective First Round MATCHUP: Bishop Stang at Burke

Possible UPSET: Cardinal Spellman above Dedham

DIVISION four SOUTH

CHAMP: Abington

RUNNER-UP: West Bridgewater

SLEEPER: Southeastern

Most effective 1st Spherical MATCHUP: Blue Hills at Abington

Doable UPSET: Southeastern over Upper Cape