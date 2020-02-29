[superior-speed-rail-authority-releases-draft-environmental-impact-report-for-bakersfield-to-palmdale-line]

Posted:
/ Current:
The California Large Pace Rail Authority launched the draft Environmental Affect Report for the Bakersfield to Palmdale leg of the high velocity practice project.
The report shows the favored choice for the 80-mile rail line is the refined Cesar Chavez National Monument design.
The draft EIR incorporates and assessment of the Bakersfield station, which has presently been approved, and the proposed Palmdale station.
The official public remark period of time for the EIR starts straight away and continues through April 13.
General public meetings talking about the report are scheduled for Bakersfield and Rosamond.
Bakersfield Open Residence Conference:
March five, 2020
five: 30-seven: 30 p.m.Edison Center College Health club
721 S. Edison Road
Bakersfield, CA 93307
Rosamond Neighborhood Event:
March 26, 2020
five: 30 – 7: 30 p.m.Rosamond Community Library
3611 Rosamond Blvd.,
Rosamond, CA 93560
You can watch the report at this backlink.