Superlative class for the Georgia Football 2020 recruitment class

Georgia put the finishing touches to the 2020 class, which was number 1 in the country in the 247Sports composite ranking.

In total, Georgia signed 25 candidates in the class. Of these 25, four are 5-star potential customers and 11 are among the top 100 in the country. This is the second time in three seasons that the Bulldogs have reached number 1 in the class in the country. The 2019 class took second place in the country.

The Bulldogs have seen key contributions from a number of these 2019 signatories and are likely to try to get something similar out of their 2020 player crop.

Below we have given the members of the 2020 class some superlatives.

Biggest freak: Darnell Washington

They don’t make players bigger than the 5-star view. He is listed at 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds. Not only is he the size of a mammoth, he also has the athleticism necessary to be a key player in the tight final position.

Although he is not the fastest player, his size can be both a spoiler in the running game and a big target in the red zone. Georgia could split him wide and make him take advantage of a single cover on a smaller defender. The Bulldogs had a huge need in this class, and Washington is sure to fill the gap in this position

Most likely to play early: Jermaine Burton

The LSU game made it clear how threatening Georgia’s general recipient situation is. When Lawrence Cager and Dominick Blaylock were injured, Georgia had only George Pickens as a reliable option. With Cager now at the NFL and Blaylock still recovering from an ACL violation, broad recipients should be an equally big question mark by 2020.

This is one of the reasons why the Bulldogs signed five broad recipients in the 2020 recruitment class. The two top rated passers are Marcus Rosemy and Arian Smith from Florida.

But the guy we think might have the biggest impact in the beginning is actually Burton. He is the No. 15 recipient in the 2020 class and the No. 81 prospect in the country. But he spent much of the recruitment cycle as a top 50 candidate and only dropped out after missing the Under Armor All-American Game.

Burton has the speed and versatility to play both outdoors and in slots. Given Blaylock’s injury, Burton has a chance to tell Georgia a few things Blaylock did a season ago as a freshman.

It also helps that Burton trains with former Georgia star Terrence Edwards.

Most likely fan favorite: Kendall Milton

Milton, along with linebacker signer Mekhail Sherman, was a leader in the Georgia class. He announced his commitment to Georgia in July and never publicly wavered from his engagement.

He spoke frequently about the need for Georgia to land other elite players, and called the Bulldogs, who were landing in the country’s first class in July.

Milton could have attended one of the all-American games, but chose to continue his college career. He is the highest rated early participant for Georgia and since the Bulldogs D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien have to replace Milton has the chance to earn early season as a newcomer.

Most likely a tip for the first round: Broderick Jones

Kirby Smart is already trying to slow down the Jones hype as the head coach didn’t want anyone to use him early to replace Andrew Thomas or Isaiah Wilson.

“It would be stupid of me to sit here and think that two of those devices that we just signed in will go in and play here,” said Smart. “You’re going to print that, but I’m also a realist that it probably won’t happen. Based on the history of the SEC, you study how many newbies played offensive tackles. It’s hard to find. It’s hard to to do. “

But there is a reason for the hype surrounding Jones. It is the No. 2 offensive device in the class and had one of the better weeks in Under Armor’s all-American training.

It is still a bit raw at the moment as it weighs 285 pounds. But that’s mainly because he’s a key player for his high school basketball team. As soon as he arrives in Athens, he gains weight so that he can deal with the opposing defenders.

Thomas assumes that he will be a first choice in the upcoming NFL draft. Jones has all the physical means to follow in his footsteps, even if he doesn’t do it from day one.

Probably a difference maker: Jalen Carter

Georgia doesn’t have a lot of players like Carter. He is one of only two 5-star duels Georgia has contracted under Smart, the other is Travon Walker. We saw the impact a 5-star defender can have last year because Walker has been a driving force on both the defensive and kickoff teams.

Carter is a well-built 6-foot-4, 300-pound defense device. He didn’t enroll in Georgia early, but Walker didn’t last year. In the middle of the season, Smart called him a top 20 player on the Georgia team.

Georgia also needs to replace five defenders from the 2019 team. Georgia has a number of positions that are able to offset some of these losses, but none of them have the benefits and talent that Carter has.

Best position group: offensive line

As good as Georgia’s broad receiver and defensive retreats have been in this cycle, the Bulldogs cannot stand up to what they are putting on the offensive. The intelligent and new offensive line coach Matt Luke has signed seven players in this class, by far the most in one position group.

In addition to Jones, Georgia also signed the country’s No. 3 offensive in Tate Ratledge and No. 1 center in Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. There are also Chad Lindberg, Austin Blaske, Devin Willock and Cameron Kinnie in the class.

If you match the high-end talent with the depth in this group, you can hardly imagine that you will do better than the Bulldogs in this cycle.

Biggest recruitment win: Kelee Ringo

Ringo was the number 1 cornerback in the country and number 4 player overall. He was the top prospect in the state of Arizona. And Georgia is getting back most of its secondary for next season.

And smart and defensive back coach Charlton Warren was still able to convince Ringo that Athens was the best place for his college career. For his services, Georgia struck Texas and Oregon.

No recruitment profit better represents Georgia’s national recruitment skills than landing Ringo in this class.

Highest ceiling: Mekhail Sherman

Sherman lost his 5-star rank on final recruitment, making it the country’s top-rated 4-star candidate. He is listed as an external linebacker, but can also play as an internal linebacker.

Part of the concern with Sherman would be that he already has a knee injury that has shortened most of his junior season. When he spoke to him in Orlando, Florida, he said that his knee was only 80 to 85 percent healthy.

Then he went out and had a very strong performance in the Under Armor All-American Game. In a game with many of the best views in the country, Sherman certainly looked like he was one of them.

If his knee is still healthy and Sherman is able to demonstrate his athleticism and range of positions at the next level, Georgia may not have a better 2020 player in this class.

Top floor: Marcus Rosemy

Rosemy may not have the sporting advantage that some of the other prospects in this class have. But as a pure football player, Rosemy could be the best in class.

The wide receiver was a key player in one of the country’s best high school programs in St. Thomas Aquinas, Florida. He made an unreal catch in a nationally broadcast game and ended his senior season by intercepting the last game of the state championship game.

Rosemy is not the blazer that Smith is, but he has shown that he managed to get controversial catches against elite athletes at the All-American Under Armor training. Given the need for Georgia to be a broad recipient, Rosemy is a very reliable option for Georgia’s temporary offense in the coming years.

Sleeping signer: Justin Robinson

Robinson is not ranked as high as some of Georgia’s other signatories as it is number 296 in the 2020 cycle. The Bulldogs signed three higher-ranking players than Robinson.

But the McDonough, Ga. Product has a size advantage over its counterparts because it is listed at 6-foot-4. Robinson is already enrolled in Georgia and has started his college career. He is the only one of the five recipients in this class who was able to register early.

Georgia had a lot of success with a large receiver in Cager last season. Robinson may not be that far in his college career, but he has the ability to potentially become a useful piece for the Bulldogs.

