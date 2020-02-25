[SuperM at London’s O2 Arena – setlist, stage situations and tickets]

We will use your email deal with only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Discoverfor information of your facts protection legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

K-pop stars SuperM are heading to the Uk for their biggest headline clearly show to day.

The group will conduct at London’s O2 Arena on February 28. It really is component of their We Are The Future Stay Tour.

It is really in assist of their self-titled debut EP which was released in late 2019.

The EP options lead solitary ‘Jopping’ and achieved number one on the US Billboard 200.

They also turned the next K-pop act to major Billboard’s Artist 100 chart following the release of the EP.

Their tour has just lately stopped off in North The us and Mexico and will head to Europe for a display in Paris just before arriving in the Uk.

If you might be heading to the We Are The Future Reside Tour you can obtain out the anticipated setlist and much more under.

Can I even now get tickets?

Of course, restricted tickets are readily available from AXS.com. They’re priced in between £87-£266 plus service fees.

Alternatively a range of tickets are also offered on supporter-to-lover resale web-site Twickets. This web-site only permits fans who can no extended atten to market their tickets at face worth or fewer – so you will not likely be ripped off.

Tickets are snapped up promptly by the web-site, but you can established up an warn to arrive to your phone or electronic mail each time any are stated and get them ahead of they are absent. Go to www.twickets.stay to come across out far more.

What are the phase occasions?

Doorways: six: 30pm

SuperM: TBC

Complete: TBC

What will the setlist be?





SuperM



According to setlist.fm the group have been carrying out the adhering to setlist on their We Are The Future Dwell Tour in North The us, so lovers can be expecting one thing equivalent at their London display:

I Won’t be able to Stand the Rain

Danger (TAEMIN track)

Goodbye (TAEMIN tune)

GTA (Taeyong solo, unreleased song)

Super Car or truck

Aspiration in a Aspiration (10 tune)

New Heroes (10 song)

Bass Go Increase (Lucas solo, unreleased music)

Betcha (Baekhyun tune)

UN Village (Baekhyun song)

Risky Female (Unreleased tune)

two Fast

Child You should not Stop (NCT U cover)

Chat About (Mark solo, unreleased music)

Confession (Kai solo, unreleased song)

Encore: