[superman:-red-son-clip:-lex-&-lois-are-a-pair]

Superman: Crimson Son clip: Lex & Lois are a pair

Warner Bros. has debuted a new clip from the future animated adaptation of the acclaimed comedian e book mini-series Superman: Pink Son, displaying one particular of the most significant twists from the Elseworlds storyline that Lex Luthor has hair and is courting Lois Lane. The clip can be considered in the player under!

Based on DC’s famed Elseworlds tale from 2003, Superman: Purple Son normally takes area in an alternate fact exactly where the spaceship bearing the last survivor of Krypton crash lands not in rural Kansas, but in Stalinist Russia. Can this Cold War-era Earth endure the coming of a Soviet Superman?

Golden World-nominated actor Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter franchise, Star Trek: Discovery, DC Universe Videos series) prospects a stellar forged as the voice of the alternate, Soviet consider on Superman. Becoming a member of Isaacs is Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) as Lex Luthor, Amy Acker (Angel) as Lois Lane, Vanessa Marshall (Young Justice) as Question Girl, Phil Morris (Doom Patrol) as James Olsen, Academy Award winner Paul Williams (Goliath) as Brainiac, Roger Craig Smith (Batman Ninja) as Batman, Sasha Roiz (Grimm) as Hal Jordan, Phil LaMarr (Futurama) as John Stewart, Jim Meskimen (Parks and Recreation) as John F. Kennedy, Travis Willingham (Batman: Poor Blood) as Exceptional Person, William Salyers (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders) as Joseph Stalin, and Wintertime Ave Zoli (Sons of Anarchy) as Svetlana.

The exclusive options for Superman: Pink Son consist of:

–DC Showcase: Phantom Stranger (Animated Brief) – Animation legend Bruce Timm

helms Phantom Stranger as equally executive producer & director from a script published by Ernie Altbacker (Teenager Titans: The Judas Agreement). Set in the 1970s, the quick follows young grownup Jess as she joins her close friends at a social gathering in a dilapidated mansion hosted by the mysterious Seth. When odd matters start out to materialize to Jess and her pals, can Phantom Stranger intervene? Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick) gives voice to Phantom Stranger, and Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville, Impastor) offers the voice of Seth. Phantom Stranger also features the voices of Natalie Lander, Gray Griffin, and Roger Craig Smith.

–Chilly Red War (New Featurette) – An exploration of the Cold War by means of the lens of the Elseworlds basic Superman: Pink Son, as Superman rises to electricity and pressure escalates between the United States and the Soviet Union.

-Two episodes from Superman: Red Son – The Movement Comics.

–A Sneak Peek at the upcoming DC Universe Film, Justice League Darkish: Apokolips War – An sophisticated search at the up coming animated movie in the well known DC Universe Motion pictures selection.

Superman: Red Son is created and directed by Sam Liu (Reign of the Supermen) from a script by J.M. DeMatteis (Batman: Negative Blood, Constantine: Town of Demons). Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) is co-producer. Amy McKenna (The Dying of Superman) is producer. Executive Producers are Sam Sign-up and Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Collection), and the movie is set to strike digital platforms on February 25 and physical shelves on March 17.

