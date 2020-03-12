Supermodel Naomi Campbell Boards wearing Hazmat dress

British supermodel Naomi Campbell on Tuesday flew to Los Angeles in a hazmat suit to try to protect herself from possible contagion with the Chinese coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Campbell shared photos of herself wearing a hazmat suit, face mask, safety goggles and gloves as she boarded a flight to Los Angeles International Airport.

“Safety First NEXT LEVEL,” he wrote in the caption, promising to post a “full video” on YouTube.

Campbell also shared a picture of herself wearing protective clothing in a car, labeling it “safety first.”

Campbell also paid tribute to Italy, where the virus has spread so aggressively that the entire country has been locked. “My beloved ITALY, of which I spent the first three years of my life. I’m with you, “he wrote. “Thank you for always hugging me and giving me so much love.”

The 49-year-old model is known for her excessive cleansing and fear of contagion. Last year, he even shared a video explaining how to avoid “anything that might possibly touch” each time he boards a plane.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-U_jT9qWvs (/ embed)

The global rate of coronavirus infection continues to rise, with more than 125,000 confirmed cases worldwide and a death toll of 4,590 as of Wednesday morning. The virus has also spread to six continents and in more than 100 countries, including the United States, where there are more than 1,100 reported cases and 31 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) called the outbreak a “global pandemic,” with its director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, admitting that they are “deeply concerned about the alarming levels of diffusion and severity.”

“Every country can still change the course of this pandemic,” he said. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, plot and mobilize their people in response. “

