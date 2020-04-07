Supermoon 2020: Why is it called the pink moon?

We’re getting a super moon today (photo: Getty Images)

We can all get stuck in our homes during the blockade, but at least the sky will give us something we can expect tonight – because the Super “Pink Moon” will appear.

It will be the largest and the brightest supermoon of the year so far – and although the peak reaches around 3.35 in the morning on Wednesday morning, we should be able to see it well from around 20.15 tonight.

But why is it called the “pink moon”?

Here’s what you need to know about this phenomenon …

Why is this Supermoon called the “pink moon”?

Let’s remove one thing – this does not mean that the moon suddenly turned pink.

Rather, it is fully known as the Pink Moon because it is the first full spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

The name does not refer to the color that rotates the moon (photo: Getty Images)

The name comes from a pink flower called phlox subulata, which blooms in spring in North America.

It has been called several other names in other countries – which they call it the Moon of Pisces, the Moon of Germinated Grass and the Moon of Eggs.

Although the moon itself will not really be pink, you may notice a slight change in its color depending on where you are in the country – as the shade changes more noticeable, the further north.

How to see Super Moon tonight

If the weather is clear, you should have a good view of the sky because the sun goes down around 20.15 tonight.

But don’t worry if you miss it – because there is another supermoon – Super Flower Moon – arriving on May 7.

MORE: The Super Worm Moon is set to light the sky over Britain today