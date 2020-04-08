Supermoon illuminates the night skies around the world

On Tuesday, the largest and brightest night sky of 2020 rose into the night sky. Here is a look at the supermoon seen from different parts of the world, starting from St. Petersburg, Russia, where it arose behind the famous Chariot of Glory sculpture.

(Anton Vaganov / Reuters)

Halifax

If the moon is within 10% of its closest distance to earth when full, it is considered a super moon, according to the Greenwich Royal Observatory, in the UK Robert Abraham was able to photograph the details of the moon from a balcony that overlooking North Common in downtown Halifax.

(Robert Abraham)

Inukjuak, Que.

Healthcare professional Pierre-David Habel took this honeymoon photo near Inukjuak, a northern village located in Hudson Bay in northern Quebec.

(Pierre-David Habel)

New York City

From a vantage point in Hoboken, New Jersey, the supermoon rises behind the Empire State Building, illuminated in red in a show of solidarity with those who have been infected with the coronavirus.

(Eduardo Munoz / Reuters)

Rocky Harbor, N.L.

Stan Collins of Rocky Harbor, N.L., captured this photo of the “pink moon”. The term refers to any full moon during the month of April, just as a full moon in October is known as a harvest moon.

(Stan Collins)

Brighter Supermoon of the Year as seen by locals around the world as it fills as it orbits closer to Earth. 01:52

San Francisco

Below, the photographer Jason Lanier takes photos of the model Emily Rinaldo during a photo shoot while the supermoon rises in the clouds at the Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point, in front of San Francisco.

(Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

Las Vegas

A super moon rises behind the large sculpture of the Seven Magic Mountains desert, by the artist Ugo Rondinone, near Las Vegas.

(John Locher / The Associated Press)

Athens

The supermoon stands opposite the Temple of Apollo, south-west of Athens. All Greek archaeological sites and museums have been closed for weeks as part of the country’s measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

(Petros Giannakouris / The Associated Press)

Bangkok

The supermoon rises above the temple of Wat Saket, also known as Golden Mountain, in the capital of Thailand.

(Jorge Silva / Reuters)

Beijing

Below, the super moon shines over the Central Business District as cars move along a public road during the evening rush hour in Beijing. Looking at Ding Linlin, a local resident, he told Reuters: “The epidemic situation in China is getting better and better. This can be something good … I’m happy when I see it.”

(Peter Thomas / Reuters)