superstar-video-game-series-to-launch-woollim-amusement-model

Woollim Enjoyment will be launching their individual version of the Superstar recreation sequence!

On February 26, Woollim Enjoyment shared that the agency experienced teamed up with DALCOMSOFT to acquire and support a new cellular rhythm recreation titled Superstar WOOLLIM.

DALCOMSOFT at the moment products and services rhythm game titles Superstar SMTOWN, Celebrity JYPNATION, Superstar BTS, Superstar PLEDIS, Superstar STARSHIP, making Celebrity WOOLLIM the sixth video game of the series.

A developer from DALCOMSOFT shared, “SuperStar WOOLLIM is a cell rhythm video game that makes use of the music and portrait legal rights of Woollim Enjoyment artists. We approach to launch the match for Android and iOS inside of the first half of the year.”

The match will feature new music by Woollim Enjoyment artists INFINITE, Lovelyz, Golden Baby, Rocket Punch, and much more.

