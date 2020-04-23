Superstore’s Ben Feldman At Episode You Need Binge

The fifth season of the Superstore may have been cut short, but don’t let that make you think tonight’s finale doesn’t deserve your attention.

“California, Part 1” finds Mateo and Cheyenne trying to find a way to celebrate their 21st birthday as Glenn tries to help Sandra and Jerry grow their family, and Dina desperately tries to keep Amy’s secret from Jonah.

“California, Part 2” will function as American FerreraThe goose song, so this means we have to wait a bit longer before we say goodbye, which is good news for all of us who are surprised by the news of his passing.

In honor of the finals of the season five Superstore, we’re here to give you the best Superstore dinner stars Ben Feldman (with the help of Ferrera and Lauren Ash) can appear. All the episodes are available on Hulu and NBC.com, so why not have fun?

We ask 50+ cast and executive producers to provide us with guidance on their favorite episodes with good viewing expectations, and Feldman’s list is well-known for being very, very thorough.

S1E9, “All Nighter” – “This is a fan favorite but also unanimously one of the player’s favorite to do and shoot. We were stuck in the store all night and super drunk (still not sure the Americans weren’t * actually * drunk). ”

S2E22, “Whirlwind” – “We didn’t play around with the end of the season. It involved natural disasters (it can’t be given to you to guess what kind) but also two characters end up kissing which I think makes this an important episode.”

S3E5, “Sal’s Dead” – “Our Halloween episodes are bananas consistently but the flu is open to dead men hanging on the wall so I chose it from the others. “

S2E14, “Valentine’s Day” – “One of my favorite storylines of all time was in season 2 about a lonely character who forged a romance with another character who actually dated a different character and this was the most absurd episode of the storyline.

S2E13, “Women’s Lunch” – “Another player’s favorite. The women in the show are so funny and smart, different and weird and unreasonable. This episode highlights that, while mostly cutting fat (men). at our best (offensive) and we introduced one of my favorite guests, Jerry. ”

S4E6, “Maternity Leave” – “Amy has to go back to work just 2 seconds after giving birth because she has no maternity leave and disaster. Want to know why America is such a huge star? . ”

S5E15, “Cereal Bar” – “It’s about suspicion of corporate disguise, but it also has a very funny / scary romance between one of the more eccentric and villainous characters.”

S2E4, “Guns, Pills & Birds” – “One of my” favorite “episodes, but also about the rights to weapons and contraceptives, the perfect guest cast, and the great / full episode of Superstore.”

S2E21, “Cheyanne’s Wedding” – “Another perfect Superstore episode with work issues at stake, adorable romcomy vibes, dance, real heartache, rap, formal attire and the most absurd and legendary character in the show, Bo.”

S3E13, “Video Game Broadcast” & S3E20, “Gender Reveal” – “I told America Ferrera and Lauren Ash that I was going to include this episode because they (each) directed and wrote it. I was scared of both. But they also belong to the most important Superstore list. VGR is my favorite eps. AF directed and filled with bizarre cosplayers and Americans and I go on a tunnel adventure! This is a very clever and well-done episode. Gender Reveal is all day baby and very funny but it also ends with crazy emotional moments and the main announcement. “

The Superstore finale airs tonight at 8pm on NBC.

