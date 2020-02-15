[supertramp-interview:-are-rick-and-roger-ever-going-to-reunite?]

The very last time Prog observed John Anthony Helliwell, again in 2010, he was on stage at the O2 Arena, top the latest version of Supertramp by way of a demonstrate packed entire of the group’s quite a few, lots of hits.

Nowadays we’re possessing breakfast. Not in America, but at minimum in an American diner (located, having said that, in London’s Covent Backyard garden), while getting handled to crystal



clear Hd renditions of a selection of product from Supertramp’s extended-awaited Are living In Paris ’79 – a belated film companion to the band’s 1980 live album.

“Where you there?” he asks of the O2 gig. “I think it tends to make for an exciting comparison – to see us participate in live now, twice as outdated, and then see a thing like this. I feel it compares very well.”

So far too does the jacket Helliwell’s proudly displaying. It is the quite exact one particular he’s sporting in the film, 30-odd yrs in advance of. We could be three decades-furthermore down the line, but the trim saxophonist has worn the years very properly. As certainly have the celebrated music we’re hearing and Helliwell’s individual however-amusing tune introductions – “Being in Paris normally makes me sense incredibly logical” – and pun-laden guide intro Breakast In The united states alone.

What is it like for you to uncover by yourself viewing the you from 1979?



“It provides back happy recollections. There was a good energy there concerning the 5 of us in the team at that time. We seriously appeared to gel perfectly, and I consider this film exhibits it.”

Then – as now, it seems – you were really significantly the MC or showman of the band, keeping almost everything collectively and actively playing up to the audience.



“Well, it is a job that was handed to me, only due to the fact the many others didn’t want to do it [laughs]. When we did our initially big tour with Crime Of The Century, back again in 1974, we imagined that the tunes was extremely really serious. What we made use of to do back again then was open with what was side just one of Crime…, do some other quantities, and then stop with the next facet of Crime…. We felt we need to speak to the audience, but no one particular else wanted to do it, so it fell to me. Slight comic reduction it’s possible, not way too serious, and we just carried on like that.”

The Paris present captured in the movie was on the back again of the great results of Breakfast In The united states, when the band were being arguably at their professional peak. What do you don’t forget about that time?



“Breakfast In America had just come out, and was an monumental achievements. That was a seriously extended tour as well. We commenced in March and in fact finished about 4 gigs right after Paris in December.”

Was it bizarre to obtain yourselves in the posture you had been in at the time, actively playing the largest demonstrates of your job and yet, with the introduction of punk, effectively currently being composed off as ‘past it’ – regardless of only remaining in your 30s?



“Well, below in the Uk we had been, but not anywhere else. You have just obtained to acknowledge it. In normal, the British songs push had been quite supportive when we have been in the ascendancy, from 1974 onwards. But when we moved to California, it transformed. Perhaps they never ever forgave us for moving to the States. And then our recognition improved, and it’s possible it’s the aged detail of knocking them off their perch. Now we come across it difficult to perform in the States, but in Europe we’re still definitely big. We have experienced a smaller sized, loyal pursuing here in the Uk, and we however enjoy in this article.”

The 2010 O2 clearly show was impressively packed.



“Yes, but it was the only United kingdom present we played. I never know why, I’m just the saxophone participant, I’m not privy to the management conclusions, etc… But that was really heartening, that crowd. While we do know we’re not correct up there any more.”

I suppose it goes with the territory although – the longer a vocation goes on, the perform rate slows down a bit, and touring gets a lot more laborious…



“I actually have to say that I actually enjoy touring. But as I reported, it is up to Rick [Davies] when we tour, for the reason that he’s in cost. Again in the 70s it was a great democratic organisation. But it is not any more. It is an oligarchy [laughs].”

What was existence like on the street back again then?



“We semi-shunned publicity. We did not blow into town in limousines and things. There’d be situations when we’d fly in to city, and we’d place the road crew in the limos and we’d go in use cars. At other occasions following soundcheck, we could wander out into the crowd and they wouldn’t know who we were, especially in North America. That was wonderful genuinely, since we have been in it for the tunes, not the personalities.”

What exactly is the point out of enjoy with Supertramp now?



“It’s Rick’s band, for the reason that he owns the title and he’s the just one author still left considering the fact that Roger departed. We nevertheless make albums, even though they’re not as common as Breakfast In The usa – but they do okay, and we’re delighted with what we’ve done. And we still sound fantastic on stage. So we get the job done when Rick wants to. We may well be undertaking some gigs in 2013, and of course Europe is our largest position to play.”

The one concern we’d get lynched by ’Tramp followers if we did not check with, though I’m positive you’ve read it also quite a few moments: any likelihood of a reunion with Roger?



“That concern keeps rearing its head. Rick and Roger met up and tried out to get something together, prior to us touring in 2010. But negotiations failed, so Roger was not all over on that. My view on it all is: it’s attainable, but uncertain, that they would get jointly on a tour like that. But it would be nice to have a reunion of just the 5 of us that would be really wonderful. I’m up for it. All the time, I’ve been up for it. But it is not just them, it’s managements and other issues as nicely.”

This aspect at first appeared in Prog 31.