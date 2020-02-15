[supertramp-job-interview?-are-rick-and-roger-ever-heading-to-reunite?]

The very last time Prog saw John Anthony Helliwell, again in 2010, he was on phase at the O2 Arena, major the latest version of Supertramp via a clearly show packed full of the group’s several, lots of hits.

Now we’re getting breakfast. Not in The usa, but at minimum in an American diner (situated, having said that, in London’s Covent Yard), although being treated to crystal



apparent High definition renditions of a range of product from Supertramp’s prolonged-awaited Dwell In Paris ’79 – a belated movie companion to the band’s 1980 live album.

“Where you there?” he asks of the O2 gig. “I assume it helps make for an exciting comparison – to see us play reside now, twice as old, and then see a thing like this. I assume it compares incredibly nicely.”

So too does the jacket Helliwell’s proudly displaying. It is the really exact same just one he’s carrying in the film, 30-odd decades before. We could be 3 many years-additionally down the line, but the trim saxophonist has worn the a long time incredibly well. As indeed have the celebrated music we’re hearing and Helliwell’s have however-amusing tune introductions – “Being in Paris always helps make me experience extremely logical” – and pun-laden guide intro Breakast In The usa alone.

What’s it like for you to discover by yourself observing the you from 1979?



“It provides back delighted reminiscences. There was a great electricity there in between the five of us in the team at that time. We genuinely seemed to gel properly, and I feel this movie shows it.”

Then – as now, it would seem – you have been quite much the MC or showman of the band, keeping anything jointly and playing up to the audience.



“Well, it is a job that was handed to me, only mainly because the many others didn’t want to do it [laughs]. When we did our initial significant tour with Criminal offense Of The Century, back again in 1974, we considered that the music was incredibly severe. What we used to do back then was open with what was aspect a single of Crime…, do some other numbers, and then finish with the 2nd aspect of Crime…. We felt we ought to talk to the viewers, but no one else wanted to do it, so it fell to me. Slight comic relief maybe, not way too major, and we just carried on like that.”

The Paris show captured in the movie was on the again of the huge achievements of Breakfast In The us, when the band ended up arguably at their industrial peak. What do you keep in mind about that time?



“Breakfast In The usa had just occur out, and was an tremendous accomplishment. That was a actually prolonged tour as perfectly. We started out in March and really concluded about 4 gigs after Paris in December.”

Was it unusual to locate yourselves in the placement you were in at the time, participating in the major exhibits of your career and yet, with the introduction of punk, efficiently currently being prepared off as ‘past it’ – inspite of only being in your 30s?



“Well, below in the United kingdom we were, but not everywhere else. You have just got to acknowledge it. In general, the British songs press were pretty supportive when we were in the ascendancy, from 1974 onwards. But when we moved to California, it altered. It’s possible they never ever forgave us for transferring to the States. And then our popularity enhanced, and maybe it is the aged matter of knocking them off their perch. Now we uncover it complicated to play in the States, but in Europe we’re nonetheless definitely large. We’ve had a more compact, faithful subsequent below in the British isles, and we still play in this article.”

The 2010 O2 exhibit was impressively packed.



“Yes, but it was the only Uk clearly show we performed. I really do not know why, I’m just the saxophone player, I’m not privy to the management selections, etc… But that was quite heartening, that group. Despite the fact that we do know we’re not correct up there any a lot more.”

I suppose it goes with the territory though – the for a longer period a job goes on, the get the job done level slows down a bit, and touring results in being a lot more laborious…



“I really have to say that I seriously take pleasure in touring. But as I said, it is up to Rick [Davies] when we tour, simply because he’s in charge. Again in the 70s it was a good democratic organisation. But it is not any extra. It is an oligarchy [laughs].”

What was existence like on the highway back again then?



“We semi-shunned publicity. We did not blow into city in limousines and points. There’d be instances when we’d fly in to town, and we’d location the road crew in the limos and we’d go in hire automobiles. At other moments right after soundcheck, we could wander out into the group and they would not know who we had been, in particular in North America. That was pleasant genuinely, simply because we were in it for the songs, not the personalities.”

What exactly is the condition of play with Supertramp now?



“It’s Rick’s band, simply because he owns the identify and he’s the 1 writer remaining due to the fact Roger departed. We even now make albums, though they’re not as well-known as Breakfast In The us – but they do alright, and we’re delighted with what we have finished. And we however sound great on stage. So we work when Rick wishes to. We may possibly be carrying out some gigs in 2013, and of training course Europe is our major position to participate in.”

The one particular question we’d get lynched by ’Tramp fans if we didn’t inquire, whilst I’m sure you’ve read it too quite a few situations: any probability of a reunion with Roger?



“That concern keeps rearing its head. Rick and Roger satisfied up and attempted to get a little something collectively, prior to us touring in 2010. But negotiations unsuccessful, so Roger was not all over on that. My view on it all is: it’s possible, but doubtful, that they would get with each other on a tour like that. But it would be awesome to have a reunion of just the 5 of us that would be very pleasant. I’m up for it. All the time, I have been up for it. But it’s not just them, it is managements and other things as perfectly.”

This characteristic at first appeared in Prog 31.