Supervisor candidates discuss issues and share goals at community forum

Candidates for supervisors from the 4th and 5th districts gathered at the Beale Memorial Library on Thursday evening to share their goals for the district.

The 5th arrondissement, which covers a large part of eastern Bakersfield, is currently represented by current supervisor Leticia Perez.

“We are a big community,” said Perez to the group of about 100 people. “We have immense challenges that we must not avoid them,” she continued.

Perez is among a host of candidates, including real estate agent Ben Valdez, activist David Abbasi and Ronnie Cruz, sales manager for El Popular, the only Spanish-language newspaper in Kern County.

“I would give you my shirt on my back if I had to,” said Cruz.

“We are in trouble,” said Valdez. “And we can’t support it for another four years this way.”

“I will not accept bribes,” said Abbasi. “I will not extort people and I will not let special interests influence me,” he said.

The forum, organized by the ACLU and other non-profit organizations, including the Dolores Huerta Foundation, was moderated by Jose Gaspar of Telemundo Valle Central, a sister station of KGET.

Public safety and law enforcement were among the issues discussed.

“[I] definitely support law enforcement because we need public safety, but what we must not defend is corruption,” said Valdez.

Cruz shared a similar feeling.

“We need a gang program here,” he said. “If we had had a gang program here, we would have saved a lot of lives in the community,” he said.

Abbasi said that those currently in office have emptied public security funds.

“They will waste taxpayers’ money because they don’t care … As a citizen, I have done more than what the supervisors have to do to improve our community and to help our sheriffs”, a- he declared.

Perez has vowed, if re-elected, that she would introduce a sales tax measure to fund law enforcement.

“They all deserve a raise now. And frankly, the only way to get there is through a sales tax measure that I will ask my colleagues to consider… to vote on, ”she said.

Meanwhile, in the race for the 4th arrondissement, which includes Delano, Arvin and parts of Bakersfield, outgoing supervisor David Couch faces a challenge from lawyer Emilio Huerta. They discussed the future of the Kern energy industry.

“The county’s dependence on oil as a tax revenue base has diminished to the point where the county has had to make serious critical cuts,” said Huerta. “So we have already had this experience once, and we will not see it again. Let us diversify our economy,” he continued.

Couch said the county is a leader in renewable energy, but added that he thought “we should put this off” we will run out of oil soon [idea]. People who think I respect it there is more oil in the San Joaquin Valley in the ground right now than what has been produced today. “

The candidates also discussed how they would tackle homelessness.

“It is clear that we must fight for a living wage,” said Huerta, the son of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. We need to be able to diversify our economy to provide people with decent work and to address the problem of mental illness as well. “

Couch also stressed the importance of providing jobs for disadvantaged men and women.

“It is well known that if they start receiving a paycheck, they walk differently, they act differently. And they ultimately become the people they were or they can become,” said Couch, a former counselor. Bakersfield Municipal.

* The candidate from the 5th district, Dr. Ricardo Herrera, did not participate in the Thursday evening event.

* KGET will hold its own debate with the candidates for the position of supervisor on February 12, February 13 and February 27.