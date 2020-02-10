Supervisors consider order imposing new limits and fees on growing hemp in County Kern

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – County Kern is cracking down on bad hemp cultivation with a new order.

At its meeting tomorrow morning, the Kern County Supervisory Council will consider approving an ordinance that will impose new limits on the cultivation of hemp, require permits for the entire crop, and set new registration and renewal fees. .

“The main objective of (the order) is to master the research,” said county agriculture commissioner Glenn Fankhauser. “Producers who claim to be research entities have not had to follow the same rules as other producers. We want more legitimate growth.”

Fankhauser said the county has had problems with growing research because some entities claim to grow cannabis for hemp while they grow marijuana.

Hemp is extracted from cannabis plants but does not have as many intoxicating compounds as ordinary marijuana.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seized about 10 million marijuana plants in Arvin last year – worth about $ 1 billion – that had been grown under the cover of hemp but were in fact of traditional marijuana.

The ministry said the plants tested exceeded the federal legal limit of 0.3% THC for hemp. The county faces a billion dollar lawsuit from producer Apothio LLC., Who claims the plants were hemp.

Fankhauser said the county has had similar problems with other “searches” and that the new order is an attempt to resolve it.

The order would limit the cultivation of hemp for research or teaching purposes to one acre per licensee. In addition, all hemp producers should be licensed and subject to periodic inspection and control by the sheriff’s office.

Any hemp found to be non-compliant with the order would be destroyed.

The order would also impose several fees. There would be a $ 25 crop fee per acre as well as a $ 100 registration change fee and a $ 100 background check fee.

In addition, a deposit of $ 1,000 per site would be required, which will be returned to the producer once the growing season has ended.

“These charges will help the sheriff’s office deal with an increase in crime due to the growth of hemp,” said Fankhauser.

The meeting of the Supervisory Board will take place at 9:00 am on Tuesday, 1115, avenue Truxtun.