KUCHING, January 19 – The President of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Datuk Sri Dr. Sim Kui Hian, today sentenced the Department of Health for early termination of contracts from two UK-trained Sibu General Hospital doctors.

He said that the termination also took Dr. Wong Woan Hui and Dr. Bong Ing Hui will finish as a specialist because they have already passed part 1 of the specialist examination.

“Because there is a shortage of specialists in Sarawak and for reasons of compassion, the Ministry of Health has to rethink the contract extension of the two doctors,” said Dr. the two doctors.

He said he was saddened that two Sarawak doctors had been victims of the health ministry’s policy related to Malayan First.

According to the Borneo Post newspaper, the two doctors were among the four doctors who were now abandoned after their contracts were not renewed by the Pakistani government of Harapan (PH).

In the notice of termination no reason was given why Dr. Wong and Dr. Bong was not renewed.

Borneo Post reported that Dr. Wong worked in the obstetrics and gynecology department (O&G) and passed the work of MRCOG Part 1 in February 2018, while Dr. Children) part 1 in 2018.

On November 20, 2019, they received a letter from the Ministry of Health informing them that their contracts would no longer be renewed.

It was said that without working in an approved hospital for at least four years, they could not do the last part of the work at O&G and Pediatrics.

