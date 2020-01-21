Supplier Network Co-Scoutbee Receives $ 60M in Rounds

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Supplier Discovery Platform Scoutbee raised $ 60 million in a Series B financing round led by Lakestar, Next47, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures, 42CAP and Toba Capital.

As part of the round, Atomico partner Hiro Tamura will join Scoutbee’s board of directors. So far, Scoutbee has raised $ 76 million.

The company is headquartered in Washington, DC and Berlin, and its technology is used by companies such as Audi, Airbus, Caterpillar and Bosch, among others.

With the money, the company wants to expand its research and development activities, promote the growth of its customers and hire 100 new employees.

The platform provides buyers and suppliers with the ability to connect with one another around the world using artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

“The significant new funding along with our new partnership with Atomico and Lakestar is an exciting milestone. We will use every aspect of our combined instinct, expertise and passion to develop our products and enter new markets. scoutbee as a solution is unrivaled in its specific ability for strategic scouting, ”said Gregor Stöhler, co-founder and managing director of scoutbee. “Perhaps most exciting is that our team mission today is stronger than ever – and by 2021 we want to save $ 10 billion a year to global companies with our intelligent, transparent, and fair supplier discovery platform.”

Private sector companies spend trillions each year on purchases from third-party providers, so digital procurement can be a huge win. One of the biggest expenses for companies is external procurement, which can make up an average of 43 percent of the total costs. scoutbee aims to benefit from the global procurement software market, which is growing at an annual growth rate of 9.1 percent and may reach $ 7.3 billion by 2022.

“With the help of databases and online searches in a vacuum, procurement experts generally do not know what proportion of suppliers they have in view and how high the quality or experience of the suppliers is,” says Tamura from Atomico. “The industry needs far more effective information gathering. We pride ourselves on working with Scoutbee’s talented and dedicated team that focuses on just that – a smarter way to find suppliers. We were overwhelmed by their extensive knowledge of procurement in regions from Asia, Europe and America and their product-first approach to solving procurement for the world’s leading companies. ”

Last year, founder and CEO of scoutbee, Lee Galbraith, told PYMNTS in an interview why he thought product quality and prices were just the tip of the iceberg when it came to strategic supplier sourcing and what it did for business security , Travel in the field of digital transformation and meant company result.

“Supply chains are more volatile today than ever before,” he said. “We see that the climate, politics and disruption to business models put pressure on buyers. Trust plays a major role in the procurement of suppliers because there is a lot at stake. “

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.