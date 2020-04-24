‘Support and Love’: Virtual alert for Nova Scotia victims airs tonight

TORONTO –

An alert organizer for the victims of the murder in Nova Scotia said the tragedy still surrounds the communities where 22 people lost their lives.

But the real vigil, called “Nova Scotia Remembrance,” is an opportunity for Nova Scotians and Canadians to come together in support and love, says Tory Phinney.

“The feeling of shock is still a community feeling,” Phinney told CTV You Morning Friday from Bass River, a short stretch of the Portapique area where the violence began.

“This (really) important rule is about support, love, and also as a way to provide family support directly.”

CTV News specials, which will include artists and comments from celebrities, will be available on CTV Atlantic, CTV2 Atlantic, CTVNews.ca and CTV News Channel on Friday, the April 24, beginning at 6 pm. EDT / 7 p.m. ADD. CTV Atlantic’s Steve Murphy will host CTV News Special.

While most states and parts of Canada were home when QHID-19 was ubiquitous, the violence would provide an outlet for all mourners.

“People still have to come together and that’s a good thing to do,” Phinney said.

The District of Colchester launches a web page called “Heart Colchester” that provides more than a dozen links to the GoFundMe page for victims’ families and provides more information about the precautions and the any comment. “In this difficult time, we are energized by our community,” Page says. “Colchester County is small – we all know the victims and their families. They are our neighbors, co-workers, loved ones and our friends. Seeing this happen has left a lasting impact that we try to soften on everyone involved. “

A list of artists and speakers for the family alert has not yet been released. Phinney, who said the event has grown into something bigger than its previous community-based event, used the word “congratulations” to describe some of the guests. .

“It’s just something we were really proud of,” he said, “just like we did it. We hope it will give people a chance to come together.”

.