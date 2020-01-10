Support decreases for Baker’s Transportation Climate Initiative – Boston Herald

Loading...

Opposition grows around a regional climate compact supported by Gov. Charlie Baker – with officials in the nearby New England states that overthrow the deal while others ponder it.

Governors in New Hampshire, Connecticut and recently Vermont are already casting a shadow over the Transportation Climate Initiative, which would introduce a gas tax to reduce CO2 emissions. Officials have estimated that the measure would increase gas prices in the first year by 5 to 17 cents per gallon.

“If Vermont and Connecticut follow New Hampshire and withdraw from TCI and Massachusetts stays inside, is it still TCI or just a Massachusetts gas tax?” MassFiscal Alliance spokesman Paul Craney told the Herald.

Two organizations are campaigning against the measure in Maine and the House Speaker from Rhode Island has publicly indicated that he would not support it.

The Maine Heritage Policy Center is opposed to the TCI because it is a “bad deal for Maine,” said spokesman Jacob Posik. With 17 cents per gallon, the TCI would cost the average family $ 225 a year, according to Posik.

“Mainers should not be punished for driving their children to school, going to work or shopping,” Posik said.

Maine People Before Politics spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz argued that the status quo regulations and market environment reduce emissions by 19 percent without additional incentives, and under the “most aggressive” scenario within the TCI, emissions would be reduced by another 6 percent .

“The whole purpose of this scheme is to make gas more expensive for consumers so that they drive less or buy an electric car,” said Rabinowitz. “It is outrageous to burden the working poor and people in rural Maine with a huge increase in costs for just 6 percent change from the status quo.”

Meanwhile, Governor of Maine, Janet Mills, takes a more centrist approach because she continues to follow the initiative and, according to a spokeswoman, will be “appropriately careful” when considering the problems.

Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello effectively ruled out any tax increase that was proposed last month by fellow democrat Gina Raimondo, including the potential increase in gas tax that comes from a regional climate initiative, saying it is “viewed very skeptically,” The Providence Journal reported. Mattiello declined further comment.

Raimondo, however, is “fully committed” to the initiative and “believes that we need an aggressive approach to reducing CO2 emissions in the transport sector,” said spokeswoman Lindsay Crete. “The specific legal and regulatory changes needed to achieve those goals will be the source of public discussion and input in the coming year.”

Ben Grumbles, Maryland’s environment minister, said the state “is still very involved in the transport and climate initiative. We will continue to seek and review comments from citizens and stakeholders to determine possible next steps.”

New Jersey has also not committed to implement the program on this point, according to the Department of Environmental Protection. Officials from New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District of Columbia did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu called the measure a “financial boondoggle” and said in mid-December that he “would not force Granite Staters to pay more for their gas just to subsidize the crumbling infrastructure of other states.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont called the measure a ‘gas tax’ that will punish drivers earlier this week and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said he cannot support proposals that will increase commuter costs.

Baker indicated that he would exercise his executive power to implement the TCI compact, but he said he would give the legislator more information about the pact.

“The government welcomes the strong participation of Northeast and Central Atlantic States in the ongoing program development process and by the broad coalition of support from members of both industry and environmental communities,” said EEA spokeswoman Katie Gronendyke.