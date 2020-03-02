supporters-think-steven-soderbergh’s-‘contagion’-predicted-the-coronavirus-outbreak

Amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, quite a few folks are noting similarities between what is unfolding and the 2011 motion picture Contagion.

The Steven Soderbergh film, which stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Marion Cotillard and Jude Legislation, depicts the outbreak of an epidemic as the scientific group races to comprise a fictional virus, referred to as MEV-1.

Enthusiasts have been evaluating Contagion to the present-day coronavirus outbreak, with lots of plot things mirroring what is heading on in genuine daily life.

Between them is the spread of fake info and how it exacerbates worry in the general public, which is demonstrated in the movie by Law’s conspiracy theorist Alan Krumwiede. His character spreads misinformation about the governing administration having a cure, developing improved worry.

My fears from the movie Contagion finally occur correct thanks to the coronavirus. — Nichole (@nicholelmulder) March two, 2020

This coronavirus epidemic is soooo equivalent to the movie contagion — jayline (@jzoraidaxo) March two, 2020

@7mate is airing the movie #Contagion once more. It really is basically a documentary about the #coronavirus besides in the motion picture it is really a a lot even worse scenario. pic.twitter.com/uyIQgMfY7h — 💧Aleisha (@aleisha_71) February 22, 2020

With the WHO’s announcement that #Coronavirus nCoV qualifies as a world-wide well being emergency, CONTAGION (2011 movie) has probably eerie similarities to latest events. But guys, it is just a movie that warned against the impact of fear and misinformation. + — karma (@udontseemecomin) January 31, 2020

I just finished watching it yet again. (#Contagion was 1 of my fave movies of 2011) This movie gets quite a few matters appropriate. From the governing administration reaction to the fake news conspiracy nutters spreading misinformation. Contagion is a will have to see film. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/2e1Ilgfmae — Ben (@SirBenKenobi) January 30, 2020

The full #coronavirus fiasco reminds me of a film that came out in 2011 named “Contagion” Starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet & Jude Regulation! Was abt an American viewing China & will get infected with a virus transmitted via Bats. Avg film but extremely equivalent! — Preetam Rao 🇮🇳 (@Preetam_M_Rao) January 31, 2020

The movie also displays officers responding to the outbreak by putting economic considerations forward of public perfectly-remaining, determining to hold the condition key from the public. This is equivalent to how the Chinese governing administration at first denied know-how of the coronavirus in its early stages.

Also equivalent is how the MEV-1 virus in the film is shown to have originated in China, the place COVID-19 was also to start with determined.

Jude Law in ‘Contagion’. Credit rating: Warner Bros

As issues stand, about 86,000 individuals have been contaminated with coronavirus, with far more than 3,000 deaths. In the Uk, 36 instances have been verified.

Talking again in 2011 immediately after Contagion was introduced, a foremost scientist who recommended the film reported that it may possibly not be considerably from fact.

“Scientists have been accused of overreacting and crying wolf around the risk of virus outbreaks soon after the influenza pandemic of 2009,” Dr Ian Lipkin mentioned.

“Sars [Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome] did not progress outside of a couple of spots, but outbreaks and pandemics will manifest and we have to have to get our heads out of the sand and realise the real hazards that we facial area. Additional than 3-quarters of all emerging infectious health conditions originate when microbes bounce from wildlife to humans.

“Our vulnerability to these kinds of conditions has been heightened by the development in global travel and the globalisation of food items creation. In addition, deforestation and urbanisation keep on to displace wildlife, expanding the probability that wild creatures will occur into make contact with with domesticated animals and humans.”