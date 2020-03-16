Supporting neighborhood eating places: Where by you can get takeout or shipping and delivery

A record of regional places to eat to assistance all through the COVID-19 outbreak.

March 16, 2020 1:29 PM

Aaron Polevoi

Posted: March 16, 2020 1:29 PM

With Gov. Jay Inslee ordering all eating places to shut their dining rooms for social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak, numerous eateries are even now presenting takeout and/or delivery. Listed here is a listing of some Spokane-place restaurants even now open for assistance.

Dolly’s Corner Cafe – 1825 N Washington St, Spokane

No-Li Brewhouse – 1003 E Trent Ave, Spokane

Gander and Ryegrass – 404 W. Key Ave, Spokane

Italian Kitchen – 113 N Bernard St, Spokane

Veraci Pizza – 1333 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane

D’bali Asian Bistro – 12924 W Sunset Hwy, Airway Heights

Lumberbeard Brewing – 25 E. 3rd Ave, Spokane

Cascadia Community Household – 6314 N. Ash St, Spokane

Outdated Spaghetti Manufacturing unit – 152 S. Monroe St, Spokane

Cole’s Bakery & Cafe – 521 E. Holland Ave, Spokane

Pathfinder Cafe – 3026 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane

Dry Fly Distilling – 1003 E. Trent Ave, Spokane

Tomato Avenue – 6220 N Division St, Spokane & 808 W Most important Ave, Spokane

Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub – 719 N Monroe St, Spokane

Jenny’s Cafe – 9425 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Garland Sandwich Shoppe – 3903 N Madison St, Spokane

Dave’s Bar and Grill – 12124 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Casey’s Area – 13817 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Bangkok Thai – All areas

Crimson Fireside – 11003 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley

Europa Cafe and Bakery – 125 S. Wall St, Spokane

Central Meals – 1335 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane

The Flying Goat – 3318 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane

King of Ramen – 1601 N Division St, Spokane

Republic Pi – 611 E 30th Ave, Spokane

Watts 1903 – 1318 W. 1st Ave. #2, Spokane

Saranac Community Dwelling – 21 W. Key Ave, Spokane

Italia Trattoria – 144 S Cannon St, Spokane

Rocky Rococo Pizza and Pasta – All spots

South Perry Pizza – 1011 S Perry St, Spokane

Cochinito Taqueria – 10 N Post St, Spokane

Cosmic Cowboy Grill – 822 W Primary Ave, Spokane

Borracho Tacos & Tequileria – 211 N Division St, Spokane

Azars Restaurant – 2501 N Monroe Ave, Spokane

The Backyard General public House – 1811 W Broadway Ave, Spokane

The Mango Tree – 401 W Primary Ave, Spokane

Pink Dragon – 3011 E Diamond Ave, Spokane

Prohibition Gastropub – 914 N Monroe St, Spokane

Superior Nooner – All destinations

Latah Bistro – 4241 S Cheney Spokane Rd, Spokane

Style of India – 3110 N Division St, Spokane

Ferrante’s Marketplace Cafe – 4516 S Regal St, Spokane

Solution Kitchen and Tavern – 3809 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

Real Legends Grill – 1803 N Harvard Rd, Liberty Lake

Pryor’s Rustic Cafe – 24706 E Wellesley Ave, Otis Orchards

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL Legal rights RESERVED. THIS Material May well NOT BE Published, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.