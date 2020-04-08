Supporting supporters of slavery is urgent

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders slipped into the nation on Wednesday, citing repercussions from prominent supporters.

Sanders’ decision to pave the way for Vice President Joe Biden won the election.

“Thank you Bernie – for working hard to fight for us all, from the beginning, your whole life,” wrote Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, R-N.Y. “Thank you for the fight, the fight for the real fight against the immigration of a person to the United States. Thanks for your guidance, advice, and example. We love you.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who worked on the campaign for Sanders ‘2016 vice president, was one of Sanders’ biggest supporters and a member of the “Squad,” a group of successful women in the House of Company Houses. He often gives Sanders words along the way.

“Today, our movement has stopped,” Rep. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. “But every response has the opportunity to demand for success.”

Omar, a member of the “Squad,” stood in the Sanders battlefield. Sanders called Omar “one of the greatest people I have ever seen.”

“I love @Bernie Sanders because he fights for the rights of every American family as much as they can,” said Ben Jealous, former president of the NAACP. “The news is not over today. It’s a start. “

Sanders supported Jealous during the run for governor of Maryland in 2018. Jealous lost to Republican leader Larry Hogan.

“Hello. I hurt Bernie. Through all of these emails, he made me think that he could enlighten people. He continues to be an inspiration,” agreed the heartthrob’s creator for Sarah. Silverman. “Nor does he stop fighting for us. Many thanks to Bernie. I think you are right Mr. Rogers ”

Silverman was one of the most popular supporters in the Sanders battlefield. He described Sanders as “an East Coast Jew who strives for equality not just for his people, but for everyone.”

Now that Sanders is out of the nation, Biden will try to unify the Democratic party and defeat Republican Donald Trump in the election. Biden fought to find out, as he moved on to fight coronavirus deaths in the United States.

BE Bernie Sanders! Many thanks to Elizabeth Warren. If I don’t have him, Bernie wins every state on Tuesday. The article ends with the likes of Democrats & the DNC, according to fiasco Crooked Hillary. Bernie fans can come to the Republican Party, TRADE!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Trump criticized Sanders’ decision by posting a statement on Twitter seeking to split the Democratic nomination.

BE Bernie Sanders! Many thanks to Elizabeth Warren. If I don’t have him, Bernie wins every state on Tuesday. The article ends with the likes of Democrats & the DNC, according to fiasco Crooked Hillary. Bernie fans can come to the Republican Party, TRADE!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

. (tagToTranslate) five five