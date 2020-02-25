[supreme-court-bars-lawsuit-over-cross-border-taking-pictures-of-mexican-teenager]



Maria Guadalupe Guereca, mother of the late Sergio Hernandez, holds a photograph of her son at their residence in Ciudad Juarez January 18, 2011. Hernandez’ mothers and fathers have submitted a lawsuit in El Paso, demanding $25 million in compensation from the U.S. federal government for the deadly capturing of Hernandez along a border crossing near El Paso by a U.S. border patrol agent in June 2010, in accordance to regional media. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

By Andrew Chung and Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Courtroom on Tuesday barred a lawsuit towards a Border Patrol agent for fatally taking pictures a 15-calendar year-old Mexican boy on Mexican soil from across the border in Texas, refusing to open the door for overseas nationals to pursue civil legal rights situations in American courts in these incidents.

The court ruled 5-four to uphold a reduced court’s dismissal of the lawsuit in opposition to the agent, Jesus Mesa, who was standing on the U.S. facet of the border when he shot Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca in the experience in the 2010 incident. The household sued in federal courtroom trying to get financial damages, accusing Mesa of violating the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment ban on unjustified lethal pressure and the Fifth Amendment right to because of process.

The court docket, with the five conservative justices in the the greater part and the four liberals dissenting, refused to permit people today who are not in the United States at the time of a cross-border incident to file civil legal rights lawsuits in federal court.

Justice Samuel Alito, creating for the greater part, said the case introduced “foreign relations and countrywide protection implications” and observed that Congress really should make a decision regardless of whether these types of lawsuits can be permitted, backing the place taken by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Alito added that the United States and Mexico have sought to resolve border concerns via diplomacy and that U.S. Border Patrol agents have a essential position in defending national stability, together with illegal cross-border targeted visitors.

The incident took place on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico. Hernandez was in a culvert positioned proper on the border, just on the Mexican side.

In a dissenting belief on behalf of the court’s liberals, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dismissed the countrywide safety concerns cited by the conservative greater part.

“Mesa’s allegedly unwarranted deployment of lethal force occurred on United States soil. It scarcely would make perception for a treatment educated on deterring rogue officer perform to turn upon a happenstance subsequent to the perform – a bullet landing in 1 50 percent of a culvert, not the other,” Ginsburg wrote.

Mesa did not experience felony fees, while Mexico condemned the shooting. The family members also sued the federal govt around the shooting but that was dismissed early in the litigation.

The ruling was issued at a time of high tensions involving the southern border, where by Trump is pursuing construction of a wall separating the United States and Mexico.

The dispute hinged on irrespective of whether the family, regardless of Hernandez getting died on Mexican soil, could search for monetary damages against what they contact a “rogue” agent for alleged civil legal rights violations.

The Supreme Court docket typically has been reluctant to prolong the scope of civil legal rights protections. For case in point, it ruled in 2017 that former U.S. officers who served under President George W. Bush could not be sued in excess of the remedy of non-U.S. citizen detainees rounded up in New York after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The Border Patrol reported at the time of the incident that Hernandez was pelting U.S. brokers with rocks from the Mexican aspect of the Rio Grande when he was shot. The FBI also said Hernandez was an immigrant smuggler who had been pressed into company by smuggling gangs, guiding illegal immigrants into the United States.

The lawyers for Hernandez’s spouse and children disputed that account, indicating he was enjoying a recreation with a team of youngsters in which they would run throughout a culvert from the Mexican facet and contact the U.S. border fence ahead of working back.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung and Lawrence Hurley Editing by Will Dunham)