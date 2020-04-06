Supreme Court blocks plan to extend absentee vote in Wisconsin’s spring primary in a coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

Wisconsin voters could face a choice to participate in the presidential primary on Tuesday or to listen to warnings from public health officials to keep out of crowds during a coronavirus pandemic. high.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered Monday to resume the election after Democratic Governor Tony Evers issued a presidential order postponing two months. This was part of Evers’ last effort to stop face-to-face voting on Tuesday due to concerns that put voters and voters at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The court supported 4-2, supported by four Conservatives and opposed by two being liberals, and Evers lacked the power to advance the elections on its own. Evers has previously said he has opposed elections and has no unilateral power to change the timing. However, he changed course on Monday, ordered postponement of face-to-face voting until June 9, shutting down polling places because nervous volunteers were reluctant to place them, and criticized the holding of the election Increased.

The governor stated that his order was the last hope to cancel the election and that there was no immediate comment after a ruling on other possible legal issues.

“There is no plan B. There is no plan C,” Evers said on Monday.

Wisconsin’s elections are seen as a nationwide test case in a widespread fight for access to voters in the coronavirus era, and have had a major impact on the presidential primary, and probably also in the November general election . Many other states have pushed back their primary colors as the coronavirus swept the country.

Later on Monday, the US Supreme Court blocked plans to extend the absentee vote in Wisconsin’s spring primary for six days due to the coronavirus. The Republican Party has called on the court to revoke a lower court order extending the absentee vote until April 13. Justice was split five-to-four, and five Republican-appointed judges met with the public and Wisconsin Republicans to ban the expansion of absent votes.

At the presidential level, Joe Biden has already led a representative who will lead Bernie Sanders, and Wisconsin’s results are unlikely to weaken his march on a Democratic candidate. However, the turmoil on one of the most important general election battlefields underscored the challenge of public health authorities voting during a pandemic, which is preventing group gatherings for virtually any reason to prevent the spread of the virus. .

Evers himself was wondering if he had the power to readjust the election, but the situation has worsened, with the number of deaths from COVID-19 rising from 56 on Friday to 77 on Monday. He revealed that there was no way to safely advance. Evers said he was motivated to protect public health, not politics.

“The Wisconsin population, most of them, don’t spend all the time here, thinking that Republicans and Democrats are going to dominate here,” Mr. Evers said Monday. “They say they’re scared. They’re scared of going to the polls.”

Evers and the Republicans initially agreed that it would be essential to advance the election as thousands of local offices would vote on Tuesday for terms starting in two weeks. There are also elections for the State Supreme Court.

In Ohio, there was a similar 11-hour wave the day before the first day of last month. After the governor and the Secretary of State failed to persuade the judge to change the election date, the state’s health director intervened and ordered voting to be stopped. Lawmakers set a new almost all mail primary on April 28, causing new legal agenda from voting groups, but a federal judge said the election could proceed on Friday.

Senator John Elpenbach of the Wisconsin Democratic Party said the Republican Party would benefit the Republican Party and would want the Republican Party to reduce its turnout, especially in Milwaukee, where Democrats are more popular.

“The Democrats were always good about passing the ballot of the day,” Elpenbach said. “If you’re watching newspapers or watching TV, you know it’s dangerous now.”

Evers was one of the governors who issued home orders and closed all unnecessary business.

“Your choice is to go directly, vote and take the chance to contract COVID-19, or stay at home,” said Apenbach. “What do you think people are doing?”

State and national Democrats, along with many other liberal and voters groups, have filed federal actions seeking delays in elections and other changes. A federal court judge gave the Democrats a partial victory last week, allowing them to count absentee votes until April 13, delaying reporting of election results until then. But the judge, and later the Federal Court of Appeal, refused to postpone the election.

Republicans have appealed to the US Supreme Court, urging them to refrain from counting absent votes after Tuesday because partial results could be leaked. The Supreme Court ruled in their favor late on Monday.

The Democrats were afraid that the move would deprive thousands of voters.

With thousands of polls saying they would not work, Milwaukee reduced the number of planned polling places from 180 to just five. More than 2,500 National Guards have been dispatched to polling station personnel. They also distributed supplies, including hand sanitizers, to polling stations throughout the state. In Madison, city workers have installed plexiglass barriers to protect workers in polling places, and voters were encouraged to bring their own pens to mark ballot papers. Was.

George Dunst, 76, from Madison, has volunteered at a local polling place in almost every election since retiring, and has to go on Tuesday for fear of contracting with COVID-19. Told.

“No matter what safety measures you take, you will be at risk,” he said. “Who knows who comes to the polling place?”

