Supreme Court cuts extension of absentee vote in Wisconsin

Under a state-wide “home security” order aimed at preventing widespread COVID-19 transmission, Wisconsins voted on Tuesday after a series of legal battles on whether the primary election would be delayed. Vote. Whether the absentee voters can extend the voting period.

On Monday, the United States Supreme Court blocked lower court rulings, which could give more time to absentee voting. As a result, all ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 7. Also on Monday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers attempted to postpone the primary election by Presidential Decree until June 9, but Congressional Republicans filed a lawsuit and the Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked the order.

Elections will take place on Tuesday, but Wisconsin election manager Megan Wolf told reporters Monday night that results will not be reported until next week.

“The guidance to the clerk is that the tally cannot be released from 4 pm to 13 April,” Wolf said. “Today’s court order from the Supreme Court has postponed the voting deadline to be received by 4:00 pm on the 13th if a postmark was given on the voting day. Will not be released. It was taken into account. ”

There is another wrinkle that causes some absentee voters to be unable to count their votes. According to Wolff, voters who return ballots without a witness’s signature may lose their votes if they submit a written statement but fail to obtain it.

Wisconsin requires that absentee ballots be counted by witness signatures. But last week, a judge in a district court stated in writing that if the voter did not get the signature of a witness in their vote due to the coronavirus, they would not have been there If you can’t get the required signature you said you can submit your vote.

On Friday night, the Court of Appeals dismissed the lower court. That is, all votes must meet the requirements of witnesses, even if they were submitted during the time that the district court judge’s order was in effect. Therefore, if the vote is received without a signature, it will not be counted.

Wisconsin law also states that voters will not participate in voting if they send out absentee ballots, so those voters will not be able to get a new ballot on Tuesday.

Mr Wolf said that precautionary measures have been taken on Tuesday’s primaries, and everyone has seen signs of hand sanitizer, wipes, and social distance.

The Wisconsin Republican Party celebrated the decision and welcomed the opportunity for people to participate in direct voting. “ In our system of representative democracy, having citizens the right to choose a representative is very important, especially in times of crisis, ” said Dean Knoutson, chair of the State Election Commission. Even in times of war and in the middle of a pandemic over the current crisis, we still go to polls and vote for leaders. “

However, Democrat nominee Anjacobbs condemned the decision and stated that voters had failed.

“The fact is that voters are brave enough to go tomorrow, and they don’t have to. This is because we put the public at risk of our lives, the lives of people. It is a situation that should not be expected: around them, the lives of the people around them to vote, and we have failed them. “” And the joy that has been praised as victory is amazing You have to be embarrassed that this many votes are uncountable.Because the absentee vote did not go to the people, it is also embarrassed that they did not go to the people. Please select.”

