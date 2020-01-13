Supreme Court dismisses appeal in Michelle Carter with SMS suicide case

Loading...

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Monday left behind the conviction of a Massachusetts woman who sent her friend text messages urging him to commit suicide.

Michelle Carter has been detained for 15 months after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her friend, Conrad Roy III, in 2014.

A judge ruled that Carter, who was 17, caused the death of 18-year-old Roy when she ordered him to return in a phone call to his carbon-monoxide-filled truck that he had parked in a Kmart parking lot.

The phone call was not recorded, but the judge relied on a text message that Carter sent her friend saying she had asked Roy to come back. In text messages sent in the days prior to Roy’s death, Carter also encouraged Roy to continue with his suicide plan and punished him for not doing so, the Massachusetts courts found.

The Carter case has received national attention and fueled legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize suicide.