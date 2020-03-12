Supreme Court preserves border defense “remains in Mexico”

The Supreme Court has told the administration that it can continue to send migrants to Mexico, pending the final decision of a lawsuit against the “stay in Mexico” policy.

The order is a defeat for pro-migration proponents who want to reopen the border. But it’s not a surprise, in part, because removing the program would allow approximately 30,000 Central American migrants to move quickly to the U.S. border, to U.S. cities, labor markets and housing.

The court’s decision would also have dismantled one of the most important legal barriers to the border wall, so it would invite another huge wave of blue-collar migrants from Central America, in the midst of public concern over the coronavirus.

Administration officials welcomed the court’s decision to preserve the program, which is officially called “Migrant Protection Protocols” (MPPs).

The 9th Circuit filed the United States Supreme Court. @CBP continues to return, eliminate and apply consequences to those who illegally cross our southwest border without merit claims.

– Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan), March 11, 2020

The MPP program has returned 65,000 migrants to Mexico, where they are staying until a court date in asylum court.

The policy minimizes the capture and release of migrants to the United States, where migrants can hide from enforcement agencies, earn money to pay for their cartel-affiliated coyotes, and then hire coyots to transport their families to the States. United.

The MPP program has been so effective that it has helped reduce cross-border migration from 170,000 in May 2019 to about 30,000 in January.

The case goes back to the ninth Circuit Court of Appeal for further action. He will likely be appealed to the Supreme Court again in 2021.

Progressives mistook the decision.

“I can’t contain my anger,” said immigration lawyer Patrick Taurel. “The law of this country extends into what the five people who are not even need to explain!”

“We will continue to advocate that America should be a refuge for those seeking protection,” said a pro-migration group, the American Immigration Council.

“The Supreme Court is making important decisions after a big decision in favor of the Trump Administration without doing the things that would bring its opinions at least (a) fairness,” said another pro lawyer. -migration, Sasha Samberg-Champion. “There is no complete information from parties and friends, no open arguments, no written opinions being told.”

Pro-American groups celebrated the temporary victory, saying the court’s decision is a benefit to the Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential race.

I’m not sure the border crowd thought what it would have been like to win here. The termination of the MPP – and therefore the resumption of capture and release – would have been a political gift for Trump, as Biden had to defend the video out of control borders https://t.co / U7sjDH0b19

– Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) March 11, 2020