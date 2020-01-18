Supreme Court reconsiders requirement of employment-sponsored health insurance plans to pay for birth control

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court will consider allowing the Trump administration to apply rules that allow more employers to deny women contraceptive insurance coverage.

On Friday, the judges agreed on another case arising from President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul, this time concerning free birth control. The court will likely hear arguments in April.

The High Court will review a court of appeal decision that blocked the rules of the Trump administration because it did not follow proper procedures. The new contraception policy, published by the Department of Health and Social Services, would allow more categories of employers, including publicly traded companies, to refuse to provide free birth control to women by alleging religious objections.

The policy would also allow some employers, but not publicly traded companies, to raise moral objections to contraceptive coverage.

Employers could also cover some methods of birth control, and not others. Some employers have objected to coverage of modern long-acting implantable contraceptives, such as IUDs, which are more expensive and considered very effective in preventing pregnancy.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the share of female employees paying their own money for oral contraceptives has dropped to less than 4%, down from 21% since contraception became a preventative health benefit covered by the health care law. Obama era.

Even if Trump rules remain frozen, a decision by a federal judge in Texas in June already allows most of those who oppose contraceptive coverage to avoid doing so.

The problem in any case is the method originally adopted by the Obama administration to allow affiliated religious organizations to refuse to pay for contraception while ensuring that women as part of their plans would not stay with The law project.

Some groups complained that the withdrawal process violated their religious beliefs and wanted to be relieved even to report their religious objection.

The Trump administration released new rules in 2018. New Jersey and Pennsylvania challenged them in federal court, and the Philadelphia Court of Appeal decided that the rules should be blocked nationwide. States have stated that administrative rules would result in fewer women receiving free birth control through employers’ health plans and that states should spend more money on programs that provide contraceptives to women who wish.

The judges said they would hear the administration’s appeal as well as that filed by the Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of Roman Catholic nuns. The Little Sisters argued that Trump’s rules would protect them from the obligation to provide birth control, although lawyers for the Obama administration argued that they were likely exempt from the rules.

“There are many ways to provide contraceptives to people without forcing Catholic nuns to participate,” said Mark Rienzi, counsel for the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which represents the nuns.

Several other lawsuits are pending in the country. Katie Keith, a health policy expert in Washington, said that examining the issue by the High Court has the potential to resolve all pending court battles.

“Religious groups want the court to intervene once and for all, and they will not be satisfied until we have a clear answer,” said Keith.

