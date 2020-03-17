Supreme Court today to hear BJP plead guilty in demanding floor check in Madhya Pradesh – News from India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a plea from a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP demanding an urgent floor test in Madhya Pradesh, after NP Prajapati Assembly speaker abruptly adjourned for 10 days, citing a coronavirus epidemic, discussing opposition plans for a no-confidence vote . .

Late in the evening, Governor Lalji Tandon announced a new deadline for the benchmark test and said he would consider Minister Kamal Nath’s government to be a minority unless he asked for a no-confidence vote by Tuesday.

But Nath did not appear in the mood and told reporters after meeting with the governor that there was no need to vote on the trust as he enjoyed a majority upstairs. “The opposition BJP has filed a no-confidence motion, which can be discussed when the house meets again,” Nath said.

In the highest court, the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta will hear a plea from 10 BJP lawmakers saying the Congress government lost the majority after the resignation of 22 of its MLAs and has no moral, legal or constitutional right to remain in power even for one day.

The MLAs claimed that the “horse trade” was at the height of the state because the Chief Minister was making every possible attempt to convert his minority government into a majority and therefore it was necessary to hold a passing test immediately.

“… Due to the lack of confidence and resignation of 22 Congressional parties on conflict-of-law agreements, of which the resignation of six MLAs has already been accepted by the Hon’ble speaker, the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s government has been reduced to a minority and the floor test is a constitutional imperative,” 10 BJP MLAs filed.

The strength of the 230-member assembly was reduced to 228 after the death of two MPP members, one each from Congress and the BJP.

The problems in the Congress government began last week after 22 MLA MPs resigned from the assembly after former Union Minister and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP. The speaker later accepted the resignation of six members, bringing the House’s strength to 222, with a majority rating of 112.

Before the crisis, the Congress had 114 MPPs and enjoyed the support of four independent legislators, two Bahujan Samaj MPPs and one Samajwadi Party legislator. The BJP has 107 MLAs.

The petitioners, led by former Chief Minister of Parliament Shivraj Singh Chouhan, rushed to the top of the court following the sudden delay of the speaker of the assembly until March 26.

The delay in not holding the floor test, alleged by the applicants, was contrary to Tandon’s direction to hold the test on Monday. “They (22MLAs) voluntarily reside outside the state of Madhya Pradesh when they realize the danger to their life in the state,” the OJ said in their petition.

The assembly process began at 11 a.m. and Tandon advised lawmakers to respect “constitutional traditions” and protect state glory. 16 MLAs were not present whose resignations were not accepted by the speaker. Tandon read a portion of the governor’s mandatory address before the new assembly session begins in the calendar year.

“Given the current situation in the state, it is imperative for everyone to perform their duties and adherence to the rules in a peaceful manner and with a commitment to constitutional traditions in order to protect the glory and constitutional traditions of Madhya Pradesh,” the governor said.

As soon as the governor left the house, opposition leader Gopal Bhargava began to read the governor’s letter to the chief minister regarding the floor test, which led to the emergence of pandemonium in the house. In the letter, Tandon asked Nath to hold a passing test on Monday.

In the swing, Congresswoman Praveen Pathak proposed a vote of thanks to the governor, and another Congressman, Kunal Chaudhary, referred him to the post. On March 19, the speaker set out to discuss the governor’s address.

While the opposition still demanded a check, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Govind Singh said the opposition should bring MPP rebel congresses to attend the assembly process.

Gopal Bhargava said, “The governor’s order (on the floor of the test) is not obeyed at all.” To this, NP Prajapati’s speaker said, “Whatever correspondence is between you and the governor, not with that speaker.”

Minister of State for Finance Tarun Bhanot intervened and said, “The opposition is not concerned about public health. The coronavirus is spreading, but they (BJP) are talking about politics.”

When the house resumed after a five-minute delay, Chouhan said, “The government is a minority government. The Governor asked the Chief Minister on the basis of the powers conferred on him by the Constitution to request a vote of confidence in the House. The government should first seek a no-confidence vote. “

But Prajapati did not respond to the request and delayed the home.

“With regard to the state assembly session, it is difficult to prevent MPs from gathering in groups and meeting with each other. So, given the health of members, the precautions taken by other state assemblies, advisory measures issued by the government of India (on the coronavirus) ) and greater public interest, the state assembly process is delayed until March 26, “Prajapati said.

Later in the day, Tandon wrote to Nath, requesting that he prove his majority by Tuesday.

“I regret that, despite the timeframe I gave you for conducting the exam floor, you wrote a letter instead and expressed your inability to perform the test provided … The reasons you gave for not passing the exam are invalid,” the letter stated. , On Monday morning, Nath wrote to Tandon saying that a test test could not be conducted until the BJP held MPPs “captured”.

Shobha Oza, responsible for the media at the state congress, said: “The irony is on the one hand that BJP leaders held MLA congresses in a captive way and on the other they claim that the government is a minority … The BJP’s way of working is very is strong clean. He wants to grab power by hook or ball. “

State BJP spokesman Deepak Vijayvargiya said, “When the Congress government refused to obey the governor’s directive and the state assembly was delayed to avoid the bottom test, the BJP had no other option but to knock on the Supreme Court door.”

