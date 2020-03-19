Supreme Courtroom rejects Pawan Gupta’s healing petition in Nirbhaya gang rape scenario

The Supreme Court docket of India | Picture: Manisha Mondal | ThePrint

Text Dimensions:

A-

A+

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, a single of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder scenario, from the dismissal of his juvenility declare.

A 6-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana dismissed the plea, indicating “no situation is built out”.

“The application for oral listening to is turned down. We have gone through the healing petition and the suitable documents. In our viewpoint, no scenario is designed out… That’s why, the healing petition is dismissed,” mentioned the bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna.

On March 5, a demo courtroom issued refreshing black warrants for the execution of all the 4 convicts in the case – Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay (26) and Akshay (31) – in Tihar Jail at 5.30 am on March 20.

All the convicts have fatigued their legal therapies and constitutional cures with the filing of their mercy petitions, which have been rejected by the president.

Also study: Days before hanging, 16 December rapists have ‘lost hunger, are seeing Bollywood films’

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the greatest reports & viewpoint on politics, governance and more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Present Entire Post