Sureel Dabawala has been missing in Schaumburg since December

The Schaumburg police are looking for a woman who was reported missing from the northwest suburb since last month.

Sureel Dabawala, 34, was reported missing by her family on January 1 after she had not returned home on December 30, according to a statement from the Schaumburg police.

Dabawala is described as a 5-foot-6, 138-pound woman, police said. Authorities have released photos of her with brown and blond hair.

Sureel DabawalaSchaumburg police

According to police, she was last seen in her 2011 white Lexus sedan with an Illinois license plate of L411736. It is known that she spends time in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

Her family is worried about her well-being because of a medical condition, police said.

Anyone who sees Dabawala or her car is asked to call 911 or contact the Schaumburg police at 847-882-3534.

