Surf is expected to grow along with trades on Wednesday

Light and variable winds are in store for the smaller Hawaiian Islands, according to forecasters, but exchanges are expected to return, starting Wednesday.

Hawaii islands, on the other hand, are continuing to gain cool, southeastern trade today, and is partially blocking the flows of the smaller islands. Rain continues to remain light across the state.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny, with highs of 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit with variable winds of 5 to 10 mph. On Hawaii island, winds vary up to 15 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear, with lows from 67 to 72 degrees.

On the sailing front, a series of Christmas swells continues to move into the waters of the isle this week, boosting sailing along north and west shores to possible council levels on Wednesday and again late Thursday through Friday, followed by a decline on the weekend.

Sail along the north shores will be 4 to 7 feet this morning, then rise to 7 to 10 feet this afternoon before building at 12 to 16 feet Wednesday. Sail along west shores will be 3 to 5 this morning, then climb at 4 to 7 feet this afternoon before building at 8 to 12 feet Wednesday.

Sailing along southern shores will also be trending up to 5 to 7 feet late today, potentially approaching council levels tonight through early Wednesday.

Sailing along east shores will remain low, at 1 to 3 feet on Wednesday.

When trades return to the smaller islands on Wednesday, forecasters expect to push showers on windward areas, especially during the nights and early mornings. During the second half of the week, a subtropical jet stream will bring high, cirus clouds over the area, graduating the sun at times.