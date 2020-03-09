Surf’s up! Metallica and Billabong LAB unveil Grasp Of Puppets clothing range

Metallica’s most recent garments collaboration with Billabong LAB has taken its inspiration from the 1986 basic Learn Of Puppets album.

The two earlier joined forces back again in 2007, with the 2019-2020 partnership resulting previously in a wide range of goods spanning the band’s early albums, and also incorporated designs that includes first notion art by artist Pushead.

The Grasp Of Puppets collection incorporates cross-branded surf trunks, t-shirts, and corduroy jackets showcasing the legendary deal with art which was originally produced by Don Brautigam.

The most recent apparel assortment has been endorsed by Billabong athlete Jack Freestone.

Billabong LAB say: “After winning ASP World Junior titles in 2010 and 2012, Freestone emerged as one of the contemporary faces of surfing’s development. Now a contender on the Entire world Surf League Championship Tour, the 27-year-outdated is known for his effortless, explosive type that couldn’t be additional ideal set to an adrenaline-fuelled Metallica observe.”

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett stated about the partnership: “For myself, the exhilaration of large metallic and the exhilaration of driving a wave are a single and the same. The new collaboration demonstrates this remarkable feeling.”

Bassist Robert Trujillo additional: “There’s a large amount of rage in metal, but it is a great rage. It’s a great launch, almost like surfing, out in the rhythm of the ocean.”

Check out out a gallery of some of the new items below, in which you will also uncover a marketing video clip.

The Metallica x Billabong LAB variety is readily available to acquire on line.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=oi3ugwLX0YY