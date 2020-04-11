Surgeon General Jerome Adams says “most of the country” will not be able to open by May 1 – News – The Palm Beach Post

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Friday that “most of the country” will not be able to reopen on May 1, despite suggestions from some Trump officials that next month it may be time to review strict guidelines on social exclusion.

“After we’ve passed this thirty days, some countries around the country may think about reopening,” Adams said in Fox News, referring to the 30-day period of the White House Social Distance Guidelines.

Asked by Dr. Anthony Fauc about his comments on maintaining social distance limitation, Adams said, “Now is the time to continue to rely on this (social distancing).”

“There are places around the country that have seen consistently low levels, and once we start doing tests and we can be more confident that these places are actually capable of performing surveillance and monitoring public health, some places may think they will open on May 1,” he said. “Most of the country doesn’t, to be honest with you, but some will.”

“That’s how we reopen the country. On the spot, one by one based on the data,” he said.

Adams expressed concern about the effects of social distance on other health issues.

“Yes, social distancing is good for stopping the spread of COVID, but we know that isolation is bad for almost every other disease you can name there – depression, domestic violence, heart disease, substance abuse – all of these things are worse,” Adams said.

QUESTION: @JeromeAdamsMD discusses a situation where the United States stands to fight the coronavirus because a pandemic kills more people a day on average than cancer or heart disease # nine2noonpic.twitter.com/B68r3BXqG8

Adams ’comments come because some Trump administrators have said the countries could reopen in May. Attorney William Barr called the restrictions “draconian” in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday and suggested re-evaluating them next month. Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that parts of the CNBC economy could be reopened in May if Trump were pleased with the illnesses.

Chief Financial Officer Nancy Pelosi said in an interview with Politico on Thursday that Trump could “make things worse” if he reopens the country too soon.

Asked at Thursday’s coronavir press conference what criteria can be used to reopen the government and the country, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told reporters, “it really varies. So don’t think medicine is a criterion.” He noted that reopening a huge metropolitan area like New York would be different from a Midwest or mountain town.