Surgeon General Jerome Adams warns that “everyone must play their part”

Although the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the United States, there are positive signs, even from the hardest hit areas, such as New York. However, the death toll is expected to continue rising, and on Sunday, surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that “ the most difficult and sad ” in many American lives next week while appearing on Fox News did.

Adams, Nora O’Donnell, anchor for CBS Evening News, talked about what could happen weeks to months in different parts of the country.

Norah O’Donnell: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said the data showed potential for flattening the curve over the past few days. Does flattening mean that there is an immediate decrease or does the case suggest a plateau?

That means that the decline is seen immediately, but everyone knows that it will follow a different curve. Thus, this is the first glimmer of hope in New York, New Jersey, and we hope this trend will continue. But that means everyone has to play their part.

Does this mean that if the curve begins to flatten, it may not be possible to reach the expected death of about 100,000?

I hope we don’t reach that peak. I look forward to the projections we have been working on based on data from other countries. With more and more data coming from the United States, these forecasts are being shaped in new and better ways.

You have said that this will be the most difficult and sad week of most American life.

I hear more about loved ones, family and friends who have acquired COVID-19 who have died in COVID-19, so I think more Americans are starting to get it. I am no exception.

All data will be displayed. Which city is the next hotspot?

Well, we know that New Orleans hasn’t reached its peak yet. They are hot spots. I know that Michigan is really struggling, especially in the Detroit area. I know that it’s a hotspot in southern Florida, and where I talked to the governor there.

And from a supply perspective, we send a lot of supply and resources to New York. When the peak is reached, it is relocated to another area. You can’t afford 15, 20, or 30 hotspots at the same time, as you can be overwhelmed by your ability to respond.

How fast can you put the remedy in the caregiver’s hand?

Well I talked to Dr. Fauci, and he feels that within weeks to months we will have efficacy data on treatment. But I actually push back a little, Norah. I don’t think this epidemic is about to end with miracles of medicines and cures.

We do not intend to work around this problem. You are not going to feed or vent your way out of this problem. The way around this problem is to reduce demand. It is due to good old public health. I don’t want you to keep an eye on what matters most is mitigation, social distance and hygiene.

