Surprise! Guess who can’t afford to buy a house in Vancouver?

Ken Boessenkool was once the lead campaign advisor for Stephen Harper, and also co-author of the infamous “Firewall Brief” from 2001 onwards Ralph Klein that advocated a stronger Alberta in Canada. Boessenkool was there when Harper’s conservatives came to power. Yesterday he did distilled this winning coalition over at CBC Opinion.

Tories won 905 ridings when they turned to the right voters, and most of all, the NDP was the strongest. These gains provided a majority win. A weak NDP, Boessenkool writes, requires a new strategy. Conservatives have to win 90 percent more votes and not sacrifice 10 percent. Dead easy.

A premiere in DC? It’s been 15 years since Canada’s ambassador to Washington was promoted from the ranks of professional diplomats. David MacNaughtonGary Doer, Michael Wilson and Frank McKenna were all political types. Michael Kergin was the last official to get the job. (And before Kergin, Jean Chrétien appointed his nephew Raymond). Now, Justin Trudeau faces the obvious pressure to replace MacNaughton with Kirsten HillmanRepresentative of the outgoing ambassador and trustworthy hand in sensitive commercial files. Hillman would be the first woman to hold the coveted post.

Ontario Financial Accounting Office The good news is that unemployment is low, wages are rising and more people are employed. The bad news is that, as always, the top line numbers don’t tell the whole story. Toronto has sucked in the lion’s share of growth, which is inconsistent in Ontario. There was a decline in employment in Peterborough, Thunder Bay and St. Catharines-Niagara in 2019. (The FAO report)

Too little incentive: iPolitics reports on new figures in parliament that will surprise very few young would-be homeowners in overheated property markets. The Incentive for first time buyers The program launched by the federal government last year was very popular in Montreal (654 applications), Edmonton (447) and Calgary (260). But all of Ontario together for 436 applications, with a scarce 148 from Toronto. Vancouver made it at 45. Victoria turned on in one fell swoop – wait – five.

Dismiss: The Canadian Word Forge Senate tells the story of one historical wool sack that had the best place in the house for speeches for decades. Back when there were only seven Supreme Court judges, they became comfortable on the lightly comfortable pillow and looked in every direction like awkward petals on a squat flower. When the number of judges increased by two, the sack was too cozy – and was banished from the chamber. But the upper house kept it in a Gatineau warehouse. It looks lovely,

Dominic LeBlanc, a longstanding cabinet minister who had been away from work for cancer treatment tweeted yesterday that he was back to work. He was pictured alongside the Secretary of Defense Harjit Sajjan and Minister of Justice Marco Mendicino, (And another cabmin photo bomb)

This morning, family minister Ahmed Hussen is at the Little Miracles childcare and learning center in Markham, Ontario, where the local MP happens to be a conservative Bob Saroya, Hussen will announce that the Liberals “will improve” Canada Child Support“, Which probably means” giving parents with children more money every month. “

Trudeau Pro-NAFTA Tour continues. Yesterday he touted the renegotiated deal with auto parts manufacturers in Brampton, Ontario. The Prime Minister is in Montreal this morning, where he will visit us Incomparable clothing, The 101-year-old suitmaker attributes a massive expansion to the original trade agreement between Canada and the United States in 1989.

The PM will also drop by Maison d’Haïti, a community organization that promotes Haitian culture in Canada, and La Maison Bleue de Saint-Michel, a social center that helps vulnerable families during and after pregnancy.

Visitors to the Western Bloc take a celebratory look at the museum Books of Memory see two names on page 54 of the On duty to Canada Book. Calvin Lloyd Hull and George Leslie Marshall Both test pilots were assigned to an Air Force division near Edmonton, which tested aircraft in harsh winter conditions. Hull and Marshall both died in accidents eight days apart in 1954. Both were 32 years old and flew over Europe in World War II.