surprising-video:-guy-kicked-out-of-socal-bar-returns-in-u-haul,-rams-into-pedestrians

A man kicked out of a bar in Southern California for becoming way too intoxicated returned with a rental van to get revenge.

New and extraordinary dashcam movie captured the minute he returned in a U-Haul, driving up on to the sidewalk, ramming into numerous people today standing outside the house an Encinitas bar.

Witnesses stopped the driver, recognized as 28-12 months-outdated Christian Davis, holding him back till law enforcement arrived.

Two individuals ended up rushed to the medical center with severe injuries and two witnesses who stopped Davis from leaving were also addressed for small accidents.