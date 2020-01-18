Surrender to a hot spring vacation in snow-covered Yunishigawa

Although I have never taken a package tour in my entire life, I was sad when the colossus of Thomas Cook, the oldest British travel company and inventor of this package tour, stopped acting last September. Cook’s early tour was founded in 1841 and was not cheap. For a reasonable fee, the money class could enjoy great routes in Europe, high tea on the sand dunes of Tunisia or elephant tours in Jaipur with a full entourage of porters.

The company was economically savvy and recognized the preferences of wealthy passengers for comfort, luxury, and safety. the desire for a foreign experience – but not too strange. For example, the Nile packages on board a flotilla of steamships with carpeted floors, private bathrooms, string quartets, multi-course menus and fine wines were legendary.

Illuminated steam from the natural hot springs of Yunishigawa add to the romance of the city. | STEPHEN MANSFIELD

Of course, there are still tours for the handing over today – a relaxed class that requires an exclusive experience – with companies that offer designer packages for the privileged world of high-quality Balinese spas and private villas on Grand Cay, Conception Island or Eleuthera. each with its own dream infinity pool.

Thomas Cook would have been amazed at how slim, slim and affordable the concept has become in Japan. Since I didn’t know such things firsthand, I expected a nightmare of bland food, endless traffic jams, high-pitched flags and the prospect of being bothered from one kitschy souvenir shop to the next.

What made me a converter of the short package tour to Japan? Partly the cost. Almost 10,000 yen per person with the Ohruri Group picked me up one night in the thermal town of Yunishigawa in Tochigi Prefecture – including accommodation, breakfast, dinner and of course unlimited access to the hotel pools – as well as transport by bus from Our next pick-up point is Nishi Funabashi , Yes, it’s easy to get to from Tokyo without the mandatory toilet / souvenir pit stops, but – just like the Thomas Cook tourists from back then – I was sold with the luxury of handing over all responsibility to a travel company.

The cozy snow huts of Yunishigawa are part of the annual Kamakura Festival and an allusion to the Tohoku region. | STEPHEN MANSFIELD

Winter is a good time to visit Yunishigawa. From December to the first week of March, hundreds of kamakura (snow huts) are built along the Yunishigawa River, in forest depressions and in the districts of temples and shrines at the enchanting Kamakura Festival.

However, when the bus drove up the winding mountain roads, there was hardly a snowflake in sight. The trees, magical as fairy sticks in summer and autumn, now looked like wiry toilet brushes. Although the barren, monochromatic beauty of such a barren landscape is fortunately noticeable, the snow line appeared 200 meters below the village when the first vapor of the odorless alkaline onsen (hot springs) evaporated in the icy air.

When we arrived at the hotel, Yunishigawa Onsen Heike Honjin, the staff went into overdrive, quickly processing people, handing out meal plans and allocating rooms. Victorian-era Thomas Cook travelers would have found the area and the attached thermal baths to be particularly spacious: the panoramic windows of our spacious, well-heated room overlooked a forested, snow-covered river valley.

As there are no chain restaurants or convenience stores in the village, the selection at lunchtime is limited to local, family-run restaurants that are housed in old wooden structures. In a cantina with a warm oven on the main street of the village, my wife and I opted for steaming bowls of regional heike soba (thick soba noodles with mountain vegetables) and a local relish made from miso paste that was grilled on a spatula. The menu also included a number of game options, including venison and wild boar. A couple at the counter carefully nudged grilled bear meat. “My husband is a licensed hunter,” the owner confirmed. “He shot this yesterday. Then skinned and cut the meat for the freezer. «A slow hibernating creature. “It was an easy shot,” she added.

Frozen stiff: Blue ice on one of the tributaries of Yunishigawa. | STEPHEN MANSFIELD

Warmed and strengthened by our food, we set off to explore the frozen river banks, forest clearings, worn wooden shrines and rustic huts in the region. We noticed rabbit trails, a lonely scarecrow guarding a snow field and a shelf of bright blue ice on it, a tributary of the Yunishigawa.

It’s easy to imagine how remote this mountain valley was in the 12th century when the Heike clan, defeated by the Genji clan in the Genpei War (1180-85), took refuge here. Extensive measures have been taken to prevent the settlement from being discovered, including the ban on flying koinobori (carp streamer) and the ban on chickens, which are considered signs of human settlement. Oddly enough, these two prohibitions are still upheld.

The history of Yunishigawa can be explored in the Heike no Sato Open Air Museum, where visitors can enter reconstructed houses with various agricultural tools, kitchen appliances and looms.

Equipped with finely woven tatami mats, warm fireplaces and well-made wooden storage chests, the residences believe in the probable early living conditions of the clan. These houses, inhabited by war refugees, would have been much more poor and needy than the spacious thatched villas that are on display in the museum. In Japan you often come across this gilding of the past. We leave the museum and come to the conclusion that one of these residences, equipped with one or two modern amenities, would be a wonderful home away from home.

When darkness falls, the village and the surrounding landscape turn into a winter wonderland, while candles light up almost 800 Kamakura, from conical, hobbit-sized snow structures to huge hut breads or cakes. The walls of the larger snow huts are as hard as concrete: they are dense and compacted and designed for the whole winter. Apart from the rain, only the wind can spoil the lighting. We were lucky: the night before, a strong wind had blown the river, put out most of the candles and almost dipped the area in darkness. Few people actually stay in these Japanese igloos. The snow-covered structures are mostly aesthetic, but some serve as eateries, with meals being delivered from the outside.

The food at the hotel’s evening buffet was fresh, tasty and plentiful. Unlimited beer, sake and wine were also included. Admittedly, the beer lacked the zest for life, the sake was a little bit acidic and the red wine could have served better as a vinegar dressing or as a scouring substance, but the dry white was perfectly drinkable.

The onsen were surprisingly quiet that evening, the frozen silence in front of the flat glass windows almost oppressive. The thermal water is believed to be effective on stiff joints, arthritis, neuralgia, and certain forms of skin diseases, although you would need longer exposure to get real benefit from it. Perhaps the most weary of the soldiers, who were said to be the first onsen patrons in Yunishigawa, felt the greatest benefit.

After breakfast the hotel minibus took us to a pick-up point where we had to wait an hour for a larger coach. To chat while we were waiting, we received tickets for a performance in a small theater next to the parking lot. The drama, a shortened narrative from the Edo period (1603-1868) on the timeless themes of love and betrayal, was dubbed so that it began immediately after our arrival. It seemed as if the organizers had thought of everything in their promise to offer a completely satisfactory package experience.

Plebeian entertainment: melodramatic theater for the masses. | STEPHEN MANSFIELD

As far as I could tell, the genre was close to Taishu Engeki (“Theater for the Masses”), a brand of earthy, unpolished theater that was still in the inner cities of Tokyo and Osaka and in the provinces where troops were located occur, is supported for a largely older audience at small venues and in onsen hotels.

When we took our seats, the lights were dimmed and the stage bathed in bright red. I recognized two of the actors when we entered the theater, where they had issued tickets and the audience had started. A spirited staging, this was an inexcusable melodrama. Even when one of the actors’ wigs fell off and had to be reattached, the theatrics were full of swing.

The performance, the finishing touches to an all-round satisfactory package tour, was the coda for a level of service that Thomas Cook would not have made to turn around in his grave, but would have experienced how he would have sat on an admirable business model.

The Yunishigawa Kamakura Festival takes place from late January to early March. Independent travelers can take the Limited Express from Tobu Asakusa Station to Shimoimaichi Station (one hour 52 minutes, ¥ 2,440), then take the Tobu Kinugawa Line to Yunishigawa Onsen Station (47 minutes, ¥ 840) bus to Yunishigawa (25th Minutes, ¥ 880). This tour was booked through the Ohruri group. More information is available at ohruri.com.

