Surrey lottery winner accepts $16 million prize virtual celebration

The British Columbia Lottery Company released the province’s latest multi-millionaire Thursday early morning through its first-at any time virtual winner’s celebration.

Tibor Tusnady, a 63-12 months-old pharmacist who obtained his ticket in Surrey, matched all six quantities to acquire the $16.4-million jackpot from the April 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The presentation was delayed due to COVID-19 bodily-distancing actions, but went forward Thursday throughout a very low-critical Facebook Dwell celebration withBCLC’s interim president, Greg Moore.

The twodemonstrated proper social distancing in the course of the livestream by remaining 6 toes apart — around the width of a large novelty cheque.

Tusnady mentioned he was shocked to learn he had gained the jackpot, a minute that occurred even though he was “in the smallest home in the house.”

“I was just so considerably in shock, I went again and concluded watching Tv set with my wife or husband, and I still stated practically nothing,” he said. “I really do not know what we were viewing.”

That is the suitable angle for now, as the initially jackpot winner of the COVID-19 period will have to retain it lower-crucial for the foreseeable upcoming. Although Tusnady and his spouse are abundant outside of their wildest goals, they just can’t genuinely go any place or do nearly anything suitable now.

“Obviously, we’ll just continue to be at household for the time currently being,” he claimed. “But we are prepared to make strategies.”

