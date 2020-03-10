Surrey RCMP asking general public for help tracking fugitive in 2019 kidnapping

SURREY, B.C.: March 10, 2020 – Insp. Cliff Chastellaine with Surrey RCMP Main Crimes Device announces the $50,000 reward for information and facts primary to the seize of Maez Nour-Eldin, in Surrey, BC., March 10, 2020. Nour-Eldin is preferred on a Canada Vast warrant for kidnapping.

NICK PROCAYLO / PNG

Surrey RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive from a 2019 kidnapping.

At a push convention Tuesday, Insp. Cliff Chastellaine claimed the search for Meaz Nour-Eldin was currently being boosted with assist from the Bolo Plan, which operates with police forces to leverage social media and technological know-how to engage the community in monitoring down suspects on the operate.

A $50,000 reward is also on the line for anyone who can assistance direct law enforcement to Nour-Eldin.

Nour-Eldin is one of four persons billed in a July 2019 kidnapping in Surrey that saw a person vanish for 24 hours prior to he was observed and taken to healthcare facility for non-lifetime threatening treatments.

Three others have previously been arrested and are going through rates of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearms offences. Surrey RCMP Have been functioning since July 2019 to track down Nour-Eldin.

Nour-Eldin, however, continues to be superb and is the issue of a state-wide arrest warrant. He is also desired on provincial warrants in B.C., Alberta and Ontario linked to allegations of drug trafficking, human trafficking and sexual assault.

“This is a concept for Meaz Nour-Eldin: there is nowhere to go and we will apprehend you quicker or later on,” said Chastellaine.

“So just do the right issue: connect with a attorney, and flip your self in. To the kinfolk, friends and associates of Nour-Eldin, I want to remind that you may perhaps face charges for accent following the reality if you help Nour-Eldin in evading arrest.”

Chastellaine claimed police are not looking for witnesses or persons to testify, as the circumstance is currently scheduled for demo, but they are wanting to arrest Nour-Eldin so he can face the fees in court.

These who identify or place Nour-Eldin in public are questioned not to solution him but is asked to get in touch with 911 quickly.

Anybody with details about Nour-Eldin’s whereabouts is requested to get hold of investigators at 604-599-0502.

sip@postmedia.com

twitter.com/stephanie_ip