Survey: Baltimore has the highest rate of sexually transmitted diseases in the country

BALTIMORE – According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Baltimore has the country’s highest sexually transmitted disease.

Charm City moved up to 6th place in Innerbody.com’s survey last year after check-in.

Philadelphia is number 3 on this year’s list, just behind second-placed Jackson, Mississippi.

San Francisco and Montgomery, Alabama complete the top five.

According to the survey, Baltimore reported 2,004 STD cases per 100,000 people. There were 7,636 cases of chlamydia, 4,231 cases of gonorrhea, 207 cases of HIV and 210 cases of syphilis.

According to the CDC, 2.4 million cases of sexually transmitted diseases were reported in 2018. However, the symptoms of sexually transmitted diseases can be difficult to identify, so the number does not reflect the total number of infections. And other sexually transmitted diseases, such as HIV and syphilis, can be active in the body before signs of infection can be seen.

Therefore, these statistics don’t include the thousands of people who currently have a sexually transmitted disease but don’t know it, says Innerbody.com.

All of the STD data found in the report, including case statistics on HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia, are from the CDC’s recent October 2019 release, Innerbody said.

The syphilis data only include primary and secondary syphilis cases and not congenital and early latent syphilis cases. HIV cases are not reported for some cities. Statistics for other relatively common sexually transmitted diseases, such as herpes, are currently not recorded by the CDC and are therefore not included in the analysis.

All estimated metro and state data come from the CDC and the US Census Bureau.

The ranking includes municipalities with an estimated population of 150,000 or more by Innerbody.

Read the entire Innerbody.com survey here.

