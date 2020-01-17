The proportion of Americans who are “alarmed” by global warming has tripled in the past five years and, according to a new survey, is at an all-time high.

Almost 6 in 10 Americans are either “alarmed” or “concerned” about global warming, which researchers say is a significant shift in public perception of the problem.

The survey was conducted by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University, which have been tracking Americans’ views on climate change since 2008.

In 2014, the percentage of Americans who were classified as “repellent” to global warming was roughly the same as the one who was “alarmed” – around 11 to 12%.

But in the years since, the percentage of “repellants” – those who believe that global warming does not take place or is caused by humans – has dropped to only 10%.

At the same time, the “alarmed” group – which is most concerned about global warming and support measures to reduce climate-damaging carbon emissions – grew to 31% of those surveyed and today exceeds the repellent mass by more than 3 to -1.

The results show that a growing proportion of Americans see the climate crisis as an actual crisis if the global climate changes rapidly.

The change in public opinion has not yet been translated into meaningful policy at the federal level, said Anthony Leiserowitz, director of the Yale Climate Change Communication Program, which co-led the survey.

“The general trend is a big change in the political climate of climate change in this country, but it is still pending in terms of the (‘alarmed’) exercise of its full political power as it is still relatively unorganized,” he said.

According to Leiserowitz, there could be a number of probable factors behind the shift.

One, he says, is science.

“Reports from the scientific community have become more and more terrible,” he said, referring to the 2018 United Nations Intergovernmental Committee on Climate Change’s alarming report, which showed that the window to mitigate catastrophic climate change is getting narrower.

Another reason is that political leaders are talking more about the issue, and surveys have shown that combating climate change has become a major problem for many democratic voters.

According to Leisorowitz, the effects of increased reporting in the news media cannot be ignored either.

“The media as a whole, if they don’t talk about the problem, the problem disappears from public awareness and concern,” he said.

In addition, there is the increasing number of extreme weather disasters, which affect many Americans directly.

Climate change has made many of these events more likely and more destructive. Reporters and public figures help people connect the dots, says Leiserowitz.

“These terrible, catastrophic disasters that Americans are experiencing must be interpreted so that people can really understand them,” he said. “And what we’re seeing is that when a lot of Americans see these things in their backyards or on their TV screens, they start asking, what the hell is going on with the weather?”

