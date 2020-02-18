[surveyusa-poll:-michael-bloomberg-surges-to-2nd-area-between-california-voters-in-advance-of-tremendous-tuesday]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — With Tremendous Tuesday just two weeks away, an special Eyewitness Information poll done by SurveyUSA exhibits that Michael Bloomberg has surged into second area amid California voters.

The survey’s benefits have been launched Tuesday morning, just hrs soon after the previous New York Town mayor experienced for his initially Democratic presidential debate.

Sen. Bernie Sanders however sales opportunities with 25 %, but Bloomberg is only four percentage points powering.

Previous Vice President Joe Biden is in third area, according to the survey, followed intently by previous South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Candidates in the solitary digits incorporate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer.

The upcoming Democratic presidential discussion is scheduled for Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Here are the responses to each problem in the poll:

1. In the Democartic main for president, how do you vote?

Bernie Sanders, 25%

Mike Bloomberg, 21%

Joe Biden, 15%

Pete Buttigieg, 12%

Elizabeth Warren, 9%

Amy Klobuchar, six%

Tom Steyer,%

2. When do you assume the Democratic get together will know who the party’s 2020 nominee is?



17% March

16% April

nine% Might

11% June

31% Not until finally middle of convention

17% Not Sure

2. In an election for President these days, who would acquire? Trump, no issue which Democrat runs against him? The Democrat, no subject which candidate the Democrats nominate? Or would it count on who the Democrats nominate?



9% Trump

40% The Democrat

44% Is dependent on Democrat nominated

seven% Not positive