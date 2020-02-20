[surveyusa-poll:-practically-50-%-of-californians-say-democracy-is-endangered]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Hours immediately after the Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, an exceptional Eyewitness News poll executed by SurveyUSA exhibits that nearly 50 percent of California voters say democracy in the U.S. is endangered.

The poll claimed 48% of Californians say democracy is endangered.

California is divided on which presidential candidate is best for the nation, the poll demonstrates.

When questioned which prospect, if elected, would most likely be “America’s salvation,” the poll reveals Michael Bloomberg sales opportunities the way at 34%, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 31%.

Pete Buttigieg is in third at 30%. President Donald Trump is fourth at 21%.

Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were being not stated in the poll.

Here are the responses to just about every issue in the poll:

1. Do you approve or disapprove of the task Donald Trump is doing as President?

Approve, 34%

Disapprove, 62%

Not Sure, 4%

two. Do you approve or disapprove of the occupation William Barr is undertaking as Legal professional Standard?

Approve, 28%

Disapprove, 41%

Not Absolutely sure, 32%

three. As a result of President Trump’s impeachment, are you dedicated to voting for Republicans up and down the ballot? Extra probably to vote for a Republican? Unaffected a single way or the other? Additional possible to vote for a Democrat? Or committed to voting for Democrats up and down the ballot?

Republicans Up And Down The Ballot, 16%

Additional Possible To Vote For a Republican, 12%

Unaffected Just one Way Or The Other, 19%

More Probable To Vote For a Democrat, 15%

Democrats Up And Down The Ballot, 35%

Not Positive, two%

four. Is Democracy in the United States …

Extra Vibrant Than At any time, six%

Flourishing, 13%

Carrying out Just Ok, 26%

Endangered, 48%

Extinct, five%

Not Guaranteed, 3%

five. If Donald Trump is re-elected as President in November, will it result in America’s … ?

Salvation, 21%

Destruction, 39%

Neither, 26%

Not Positive, six%

six. If Bernie Sanders is elected President in November, will it consequence in America’s … ?

Salvation, 31%

Destruction, 37%

Neither, 27%

Not Absolutely sure, 12%

7. If Mike Bloomberg is elected President in November, will it end result in America’s … ?

Salvation, 34%

Destruction, 20%

Neither, 32%

Not Certain, 15%

8. If Pete Buttigieg is elected President in November, will it consequence in America’s … ?

Salvation, 30%

Destruction, 19%

Neither, 34%

Not Guaranteed, 17%

nine. Each individual President of the United States swears an oath to preserve, safeguard and protect the Constitution of the United States. Primarily based on what you know so significantly, has Donald Trump upheld his oath? Or violated his oath?

Upheld His Oath, 34%

Violated His Oath, 56%

Not Positive, 10%