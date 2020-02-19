[surveyusa-poll:-voters-nationwide-say-michael-bloomberg,-bernie-sanders-most-most-likely-to-defeat-donald-trump]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — On the eve of the Nevada Caucus, an exclusive Eyewitness News poll carried out by SurveyUSA located that voters nationwide consider Michael Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders are generally very likely to defeat President Donald Trump.

The survey’s effects have been released Wednesday morning, a person day following the previous Republican and New York Metropolis mayor certified for his to start with Democratic presidential debate. In a SurveyUSA poll released Tuesday, Bloomberg surged into next put between California voters.

In Wednesday’s study, Bloomberg defeats Trump by seven details, unchanged from 30 times in the past and properly unchanged from 60 times back.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders followed carefully powering, defeating Trump by 5 factors, 50% to 45%. He led by 12 points in the SurveyUSA poll posted in November.

Previous Vice President Joe Biden came in 3rd place, defeating Trump 48% to 45%, according to the survey. Biden led by 13 details in the November poll.

Biden is tied with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Candidates who operate even with Trump or would be defeated incorporate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer.

The subsequent Democratic presidential debate will be held Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Right here are the responses to every query in the survey, which interviewed three,200 grown ups across the nation:

1. Regardless of regardless of whether you could take into consideration on your own a Republican, a Democrat or a member of some other celebration, if there were being a general election for President these days, and the only two names on the ballot have been Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who would you vote for?

Donald Trump, 45%

Joe Biden, 48%

Undecided, seven%

2. If there have been a standard election for President now, and the only 2 names on the ballot have been Donald Trump and Pete Buttigieg, who would you vote for?





Donald Trump, 45%

Pete Buttigieg, 48%

Undecided, 8%

three. If there had been a normal election for President today, and the only two names on the ballot were Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren, who would you vote for?

Donald Trump, 47%

Elizabeth Warren, 46%

Undecided, 7%

four. If there have been a standard election for President today, and the only 2 names on the ballot were being Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, who would you vote for?

Donald Trump, 45%

Bernie Sanders, 50%

Undecided, 5%

5. If there had been a common election for President currently, and the only 2 names on the ballot were being Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg, who would you vote for?

Donald Trump, 43%

Mike Bloomberg, 50%

Undecided, 7%

6. If there ended up a typical election for President right now, and the only two names on the ballot were being Donald Trump and Amy Klobuchar, who would you vote for?

Donald Trump, 46%

Amy Klobuchar, 44%

Undecided, 10%

7. If there have been a general election for President these days, and the only 2 names on the ballot ended up Donald Trump and Tom Steyer, who would you vote for?

Donald Trump, 47%

Tom Steyer, 42%

Undecided, 11%