Survivor Holocaust in famous Auschwitz liberation photo says rising anti-Semitism “scares me”

Miriam Ziegler sees it as a duty: she goes back to a place of horror to honor those who didn’t make it – and to remind the world what uncontrolled hate can do.

On January 27, the 84-year-old Canadian is standing next to dozens of other Holocaust survivors from around the world as they gather in Poland to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

“All six million … I feel I have to honor them,” said Ziegler.

She was nine when the Russians freed the camp, making Ziegler one of the youngest people to survive Auschwitz. The number of survivors is decreasing every year, which means that this year’s ceremony will probably be the last major international gathering of its kind.

More than 1.1 million people were killed in Auschwitz-Birkenau. The Nazi regime made it the main murder ground for his plan to exterminate the Jewish people.

It was surreal to meet Ziegler in her beautiful apartment in northern Toronto. An elegant and proud mother and grandmother, she surrounds herself with family photos and memories of a well-lived life in Canada.

She told about the trauma and terror she endured as a child in Poland during the Second World War. It is painful to revive. For years, she didn’t even tell her own children.

And for years Ziegler herself did not know that she had appeared on one of the most famous and spooky photographs at the end of the war. The image shows Ziegler among a group of children behind the wire in Auschwitz. Soviet soldiers freed the camp on January 27, 1945. The photo appeared in newspapers around the world.

“They only knew you by number”

The image is deceptive – the children do not look thin, like other prisoners in concentration camps. That’s because they wear different layers of clothing under their striped prison robes. The Germans had fled from Auschwitz a few days earlier, and the children had removed remaining clothing from the abandoned barracks to keep warm.

Ziegler, second from the left, wears an old oversized jacket and sticks out her arm.

This photo was taken in Auschwitz after the camp was liberated by the Russians in January 1945. Miriam Ziegler can be seen as the second from the left, with the prison number tattooed on her arm. (Associated press)

At the time, the Russian soldiers asked the children about their names. In response, Ziegler showed them her tattoo: prisoner number A16891.

“In the camp, they didn’t call you by name. They only knew you by number,” Ziegler said. “So I wanted to show the Russians.”

Before they left the camp, German soldiers led tens of thousands of prisoners out on a march and told them they would be brought to safety. Ziegler and a cousin joined the line, but an great-aunt intervened and told the children to stay behind.

She said to Ziegler: “No! You are not going. If you have to live, you can live here. You are not good enough to march. ” And she dragged us (back) and she saved our lives because (the soldiers) killed everyone … During the march, they killed every person. “

A group of hungry, sick, ice-cold children, for example, found themselves at the gates of Auschwitz to greet the Russians.

Ziegler clearly remembers the moment. “Of course – I remember everything since I was four years old.”

Share the memories

Ziegler wants to make the best possible use of the memories that have plagued her. The Holocaust can be difficult to understand, especially for a generation that has never known war. But she is surprised at how young people react.

After talking to a class of high school students, Ziegler was overwhelmed with thank-you notes explaining how her story had really made the horror for them.

The students told her that reading a book about it was one, “” just to meet a person who went through it and the way you told it … We’ve never believed it before. Now we believe it. “”

Ziegler was four when she saw her first murder: Nazis shot and killed a buggy driver who hired her mother to try and bring Miriam to safety in the countryside outside their hometown of Radom, Poland.

Before that, she had been a happy child in a large, rich family business with various large clothing and general department stores. But from the end of the 1930s, Ziegler lived in hiding, sometimes with her parents, sometimes with strangers.

She was hidden in farms, labor camps, or on terrains. She sought an attic with several people during a particularly horrifying Nazi raid.

Ziegler extends her arm to show off her tattoo of Auschwitz prisoners. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

“I heard them coming up the stairs. I hid under a lot of garbage and clothing. I pushed myself under it and covered myself. And they shot everyone in that attic … I was lucky. This was my first real escape killed.”

In 1944 her family was transferred to Auschwitz. She remembers the train journey, the overcrowded livestock trucks full of frightened people. When they arrived, she was divorced from her parents. Tattooed. Shaved. And then sent to the showers.

She was eight years old.

“By that time we already knew about the gas chambers. We knew from the ghettos in the camps that this was what they were doing. They were killing everyone and we didn’t think we would get out of the showers.”

“I never saw him again”

Ziegler lived in daily anxiety for a year, but she survived. She would later learn that her mother, grandmother, and an aunt had survived. But not her father.

“He was taken. I never saw him again. He was taken through the gas chamber.”

The notorious gas chambers in Birkenau were closed in the last months of the war. But Ziegler says the medical experiments have continued and she has not escaped that. She does not remember much that one day she was taken to a room with instruments and people in white lab coats. And she remembers the pain.

Three Holocaust survivors walk outside the gates of Auschwitz in January 2015. (Alik Keplicz / Associated Press)

She knows that it will not be easy to return to the scene of this trauma in the coming days. When she attended the 70th anniversary in 2015, she caught a glimpse of herself in a movie that was taken on the day the camp was liberated.

“A ghost,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t believe it was me.” What happened to Ziegler as a child was incomprehensible to the woman who watched.

The 2015 trip took a physical toll that lasted for months. She fell ill when she returned to Toronto. At the time, Ziegler cared for her husband, Roman, another Holocaust survivor who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

The Auschwitz anniversary experience has made her weaker, but Ziegler said she has no choice but to do it again. She sees hatred increasing again in the world and wants to speak out.

“It scares me. That’s why I want to tell my story to as many people as possible. I don’t want anyone going through what we’ve been through, it doesn’t matter in which country. That’s why I’m scared.”

