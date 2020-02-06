Survivor Jeff Probst reveals that due to his rare health, he “has absolutely no memory”

Survivor Jeff Probst commented on an uncanny ordeal that left him “absolutely no memory”.

The TV personality spoke on Wednesday at an appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan about his secret fear of health. He remembered that he was completely blank and had no idea who he was.

The sudden memory loss occurred two months ago when Probst booked a trip for himself and his wife to Las Vegas, but he couldn’t complete the booking because he had forgotten his and her birthday.

“I couldn’t find out, so I texted my wife and said, ‘Can you call me?’ And she called me and said, “What’s going on?” I said, “Something’s wrong,” Probst said to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

TV personality Jeff Probst moderated Survivor for 40 seasons. (Getty)

“And then I have no memory of anything that happened for the next two hours. I had no idea who I was, where I was,” he explained. “I wrote a note on my laptop that said, ‘For our records, I have no idea why I am wearing these clothes. I have no idea where our children are. I have no idea what day it is today. I have I have no idea why I am writing this? And then, a little later, I type: ‘I have just read this and have no memory of having written it.’ “

The next day, he visited a neurosurgeon and underwent an MRI. After his scan, Probst suffered from temporary global amnesia, a rare condition in which a patient suddenly suffers from memory loss. It was so scary for Probst that he feared it could be a sign of “early dementia”.

Probst – who is now “100 percent” in order – has discovered a new attitude towards life after his health problems and is now really looking forward to relaxing hours with his family.

“Now I think Friday more than ever. I think of the weekend and I think: ‘I have another weekend, let’s go.'”

