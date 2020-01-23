Survivor says doorbell prank led to fatal attack – KGET 17

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 / 05:08 PST / Updated: Jan 22, 2020 / 21:05 PST

TEMESCAL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) – A doorbell farce led a man to chase and break into a car full of teens, killing three, said a survivor.

Three other teens were injured when their Toyota Prius was struck, hit the road and crashed into a tree Sunday evening in the Temescal Valley, about 60 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

A witness chased the other car, a Honda Infiniti, and alerted California Highway Patrol agents who found it parked in a nearby house and arrested Anurag Chandra on suspicion of murder and assault with a lethal weapon. Chandra, 42, remained in prison without bail on Wednesday. It was unclear whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Calls to the California Highway Patrol for updated information about the accident were not immediately returned on Wednesday.

The chase started after friends dared to jump into a swimming pool at night or play ding dong ditch, the driver, 18-year-old Sergio Campusano, told KNBC-TV.

One of the boys got out of the car at a stranger’s house, rang the doorbell, and then got back into the car after a man opened it, said Campusano.

Campusano walked away, but then found that he was being followed.

“I just saw these lights behind me and I realized it was getting closer and closer,” he said.

The Infiniti pushed the back of the Prius.

“My friends started screaming. They’re like, “See you on the highway!” Go to the highway, try to lose it there, ”said Campusano.

Instead, Campusano decided to head to a friend’s house, but the Infiniti caught up with his car.

“I just saw him drive his car behind my back and I whipped at my window and passed out,” he said.

He woke up on the floor.

The accident killed 16-year-old Daniel Hawkins of Corona; Drake Ruiz de Corona; and Jacob Ivascu of Riverside, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s office.

Campusano survived with Joshua Hawkins and Joshua Ivascu, 13.

“I loved each of them. I still do. And I’m really going to miss them all, ”said Campusano, who had a bandage on his forehead. “They were all part of me. I don’t know what I’m going to do without them. “

Chandra was already facing criminal charges related to alleged domestic violence, Riverside Press-Enterprise reported, citing court documents.

He was charged last month with assault and battery against a spouse or cohabitant and intentional injury to a child – his daughter – resulting from an incident on September 9, the newspaper said.