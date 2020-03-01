Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink Wander,quot comes on the streets of LA – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There was a sea of ​​pink on the streets of Los Angeles on Saturday.

Thousands of breast cancer survivors, individuals dwelling with metastatic breast cancer, households, volunteers and neighbors collected on February 29 at Dodger Stadium to sign up for the struggle from breast cancer for the Additional than Rosa County Stroll from Komen Los Angeles 2020.

%MINIFYHTML2eb857a2ccabc4acf946268f0ffa969111% %MINIFYHTML2eb857a2ccabc4acf946268f0ffa969112%

In advance of the wander began, there was an opening ceremony where contributors heard inspiring tales about resilience. The teams went for a walk about 9 a.m. with comfy sneakers, sunscreen, drinking water, smartphones and exciting signs.

This was adopted by a celebration whole of songs immediately after the wander with refreshments and pursuits to celebrate finishing the walk.

75 per cent of the wander money stay right here regionally, according to Komen LA. County. The remaining 25 per cent resources national research.